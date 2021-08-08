Farming

Signs of Celtic Tiger times as farms sell prior to auction 

Jim O'Brien

In a sale that took him back to the boom years of 2006 and 2007, Joe Coogan of Castlecomer recently sold a 61ac residential working dairy farm prior to public auction.

According to Mr Coogan the price paid far exceeded the guide of €1.1m.

Located at Ballydonnell, Co Kilkenny, near Thomastown the farm is 460m from Mount Juliet and adjoins Ballylinch Stud.

