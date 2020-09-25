See inside this Wexford farm for lease with 329ac, three farmyards and sheds for 750 cattle

The huge Masstock built in the 1970s shed has accommodation for over 700 cattle

Land leasing is an eminently sensible solution to an Irish problem: how do you quit farming while holding on to the land?

A Co Wexford farmer with 327ac of arable land and three farmyards with accommodation for about 750 cattle has decided to go the leasing route and is renting his holding for 15 years with a guide of €225/ac or €73,575 per annum.

The farm at The Ring, Killag, Duncormick is 4km from the coast, 3km north of Kilmore Quay and 20km south of Wexford town.

Divided into two blocks of equal size by the L3056 local road, the land is currently used for beef production, with about 20ac in corn and 6ac in beet.

While the property is home to Richfield wind farm, the 327ac does not include the land occupied by the facility. A planning condition associated with the wind farm stipulates the provision of a 6ac compensatory area for Bewick’s swans to be planted with beet between September 15 and April 14 each year.

According to letting agent Mike Brady of The Brady Group, the holding is as flat as a billiard table and entirely at sea level with a southerly aspect.

It is made up of a sandy, marine alluvial soil with little or no stone and a good depth of soil categorised as Kilmore Slob (0550KS).

The land is protected from the sea by a pumping system operated by the OPW and serviced by a top-class internal roadway system upgraded for the construction of the wind farm.

The farm includes three yards, two on the southern block and a smaller one with the northern block. The main yards in the southern section include a huge Masstock system built in the 1970s with accommodation and slurry storage for about 750 cattle.

Other buildings and facilities include a 16-bay double-slatted unit for finishing cattle, three open silage pits, a feed silo, loose housing for cattle, a weigh bridge, a machinery shed and a range of general purpose stores.

The northern block of the farm includes a single-slatted shed that is disused but perfectly serviceable.

Water is supplied by the public water supply that has occasional pressure issues. This may create a challenge for prospective dairy clients but, according to Mike Brady, the problem is not insurmountable.

The farm is serviced by electricity, telephone and wi-fi and comes with annual entitlements of €60,000 per annum. It is proposed that these are leased by the tenant and repaid in full to the landowner for as long as the payments last.

According to Mr Brady, while dated and designed for beef production, the buildings and yard could be re-purposed for pig, poultry or dairy enterprises. He says it provides an ideal opportunity for an energetic and ambitious farmer.

“This is a sizeable holding suitable for any of the main farm enterprises that characterise Irish farming,” he said.

Interest in the farm is lively, according to Mr Brady and bids are moving very close to the asking rental price of €225/ac.

Online Editors