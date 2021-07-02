See inside this 61ac Kilkenny residential dairy farm with a €1.1m guide price

Kilkenny property can be a rarity on the farmland market, and when a parcel comes for sale auctioneers and punters get excited about it.

Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan is bringing a 61ac residential working dairy farm to public auction, where it will be offered for sale in a number of lots.

The owner is retiring from farming.

The house and yard on 2.7ac is guided at €300,000; the bulk of the land extending to 56.7ac is guided at €13,500/ac; and a 2.5ac parcel with site potential is guided at €48,000.

Expand Close The yard contains a range of old and modern sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard contains a range of old and modern sheds

With an address at Ballydonnell, Thomastown, the holding is 460m from Mount Juliet. It adjoins Ballylinch Stud, is 1.6m from Thomastown and 18km from Kilkenny city.

Expand Close The fields are fenced with traditional hedgerow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The fields are fenced with traditional hedgerow

Included in the property is a fine traditional two-storey farmhouse in excellent condition with an extensive yard and good road frontage.

Laid out in nine south-facing fields, all with water supplied, the top-quality agricultural land is partly surrounded by mature trees.

Bounded by generous hedgerows, the traditional fields are and serviced by an internal roadway.

The yard has a comprehensive set of farm buildings that include an eight-unit milking parlour complete with machinery and bulk tank.

Expand Close The working dairy farm has all the required facilities / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The working dairy farm has all the required facilities

There is cubicle accommodation with automatic scrapers for 70 dairy cows and slatted accommodation for around 50 store cattle.

Expand Close The cubicle shed has automatic scrapers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cubicle shed has automatic scrapers

Other facilities include a cattle crush, a three-column round-roof shed with two lean-twos, and a range of older stone buildings that could have development potential.

Expand Close The dairy facilities include an 8-unit milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The dairy facilities include an 8-unit milking parlour

The house was built in 1927 but renovated and modernised over the years.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall, two large reception rooms — both with fireplaces incorporating stoves — a kitchen/dining area, a utility and a bathroom.

Expand Close The house has a fitted modern kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house has a fitted modern kitchen

The first floor has the main bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which is en-suite.

Other features include oil-fired central heating and PVC double-glazed windows.

Mr Coogan describes it as an excellent farm with great potential as an addition to an on-going farming operation.

Expand Close The yard contains all the basics / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The yard contains all the basics

In its various lots it will suit a range of customers including those seeking a site for a house or those in search of a solid rural dwelling.

Expand Close The fields are serviced by an internal roadway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The fields are serviced by an internal roadway

The auction will be held at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer at 3pm on Friday, July 30.