See inside this 61ac Kilkenny residential dairy farm with a €1.1m guide price

Thomastown farm offers a fine house, good land and a wide range of farm facilities

The house with the Thomastown farm was built in 1927 and renovated over the years Expand
The roadside house has a sympathetic extension to the rear Expand
The working dairy farm has all the required facilities Expand
The dairy facilities include an 8-unit milking parlour Expand
The house has a fitted modern kitchen Expand
The land is fertile, elevated and south facing Expand
The fields are serviced by an internal roadway Expand
The cubicle shed has automatic scrapers Expand
The fields are fenced with traditional hedgerow Expand
The yard contains a range of old and modern sheds Expand
The yard contains all the basics Expand

Jim O'Brien

Kilkenny property can be a rarity on the farmland market, and when a parcel comes for sale auctioneers and punters get excited about it.

Castlecomer auctioneer Joseph Coogan is bringing a 61ac residential working dairy farm to public auction, where it will be offered for sale in a number of lots.

The owner is retiring from farming.

