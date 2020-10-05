See inside this 140ac residential farm has dairy potential on the market for €900k

One of the larger farms to come on the market in Co Westmeath this year is a 140ac residential holding at Castledown,

The Downs located 8km to 10km from Mullingar. The property is coming to auction and guided at €900,000 by James L Murtagh auctioneers.

All in one block with about 1km in road frontage the lands are in permanent pasture and described as good grazing ground that might need some attention in terms of tidying and reseeding.

Laid out in a series of neat divisions and bounded by mature hedging, every division has access to the public road or an internal road.

According to auctioneer Padraic Murtagh the holding is suitable for a range of farm enterprises and has the makings of an ideal dairy farm.

The well-equipped farm facilities include a four-column, A-roofed slatted shed with a feeding passage, a three bay hayshed converted to a feeding unit and a range of stone buildings and outhouses in various states of repair.

The house at Castledown is a solid two-storey farmhouse inhabited until recently but now needs refurbishment and modernisation.

The house at Castledown is a solid two-storey farmhouse inhabited until recently but now needs refurbishment and modernisation.

The house is a solid two-storey farmhouse inhabited until recently but now needs refurbishment and modernisation. The accommodation on the ground floor includes an entrance porch, a hallway, a dining room, kitchen, sitting room and a downstairs ensuite bedroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. It is described as an attractive house with features that include high ceilings and well-proportioned rooms.

Set on an elevated site the residence has excellent south-easterly views over the farm and the local countryside.

The 140ac of land at Castledown is bisected by a local road

The 140ac of land at Castledown is bisected by a local road

The property is coming to auction and can be sold as an entire or in three lots. The first lot includes the house on 3.9ac with a range of the sheds and outbuildings, this is guided at €150,000.

Across the road is an 18.5ac field in permanent pasture with 550m of road frontage guided at €145,000 to €150,000 or around €8,000/ac. The largest section is made up of 116ac included the A-roofed shed and 330m of road frontage and this is guided at €600,000. The guide price for the entire comes to €900,000.

The property will be sold at auction in the car park of the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar at 3pm on Friday, October 30.

Multyfarnham

A week prior to that Mr Murtagh is bringing a 25ac, non-residential holding at Ballyharney, Multyfarnham to auction at the same venue. The sale is guided at €7,000 to €8,000/ac.

Located about 12km west of Mullingar the property has 500m of road frontage and is laid out in six fields bounded by natural hedgerow giving plenty of shelter. Currently in permanent pasture the elevated land can be sold as an entire or in two lots made up of 14ac and 11ac parcels.

