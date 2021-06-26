Sea, sand, fun and farming in the sunny southeast for €750,000 

The largest lot of c.55ac with road frontage will be of most interest to farmers

This derelict cottage is on 11.67ac of coastal land and can be bought separately from the 72ac farm at Oldmill

The bungalow at Oldmill, Rosslare has excellent sea views and can be bought with 5.47ac

The seaside farm at Oldmill, Rosslare comes with an unfinished bungalow

The 72.4ac farm will be sold in three lots or as an entire

In these days of stay-at-home holidays, the sunny southeast is welcoming more visitors than ever.

Irish holidaymakers are transferring their affections from the costas of Spain to the cooler climes of domestic beaches.

A 72.4ac seaside holding with beach frontage at Oldmill, Rosslare, Co Wexford will draw attention from many quarters when it comes to auction later in July.

It includes a part-built bungalow and has full planning permission for an equestrian yard.

The seaside farm at Oldmill, Rosslare comes with an unfinished bungalow

The seaside farm at Oldmill, Rosslare comes with an unfinished bungalow

The sale price is guided by David Quinn of Quinn Property at between €750,000 and €800,000.

Situated on the south Wexford coastline along the coastal walking path between Rosslare and Carne, the property is 5km south of Rosslare harbour and 15km from Wexford town.

Located at the end of a quiet country road, the holding is in one block with decent road frontage. The land stretches in from the coastline in a southwesterly direction.

According to Mr Quinn the ground is of good quality with little waste and laid out in a number of fields.

It is suitable for most agricultural enterprises and while in grass, it is surrounded by tillage farms.

The property will be sold in a number of lots or as an entire.

The first lot consists of 11.7ac with 300m of beach frontage and is home to a derelict traditional stone building, which could have residential or tourism potential. This piece has a pre-auction guide of between €100,000 and €120,000.

The second and largest lot makes up the heart of the farm and extends to 55.2ac. Described by Mr Quinn as an excellent parcel of agricultural land, it has good road frontage and a water supply.

The largest lot of c.55ac with road frontage will be of most interest to farmers

The largest lot of c.55ac with road frontage will be of most interest to farmers

This land, which was let for a number of years, is currently in grass and serviced by a cattle pen and handling facilities. It is guided between €700,000 and €800,000/ac.

The last lot is the unfinished bungalow residence on 5.5ac. The house was started in 2019 and is weather-proof, with windows and doors installed and the external plastering complete.

The bungalow at Oldmill, Rosslare has excellent sea views and can be bought with 5.47ac

The bungalow at Oldmill, Rosslare has excellent sea views and can be bought with 5.47ac

No internal plastering is done and the entire interior is a blank canvass except for the layout of the rooms, which includes an entrance hall, kitchen, large living and dining area, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet.

Extending to 2,153 sq ft, the structure is east-facing, with great views towards Tusker Rock.

It has mains water, while planning exists for a bio-cycle unit which is not yet installed.

The land also has planning permission for the construction of an American-style barn with stables and a horse walker. This last section is guided at between €200,000 and €300,000.

This derelict cottage is on 11.67ac of coastal land and can be bought separately from the 72ac farm at Oldmill

This derelict cottage is on 11.67ac of coastal land and can be bought separately from the 72ac farm at Oldmill

The entire 72.4ac will also be offered for sale.

Mr Quinn describes the Oldmill property as a spectacular seaside farm with a unique mix of agricultural and tourism potential. He expects widespread interest.

The property will be sold by online auction on the LSL platform on Wednesday, July 21 at 3pm. Intending bidders are asked to register with the auctioneers well ahead of the auction date.