Scramble for land as letting prices reach €570 per acre

Letting land prices are edging close to €600/ac in some parts of the country as farmers in intensive areas scramble for land, while many west of the Shannon are planning to destock and disengage.

In Munster and Leinster, it appears the letting market will be a perfect storm for landlords and a nightmare for tenants due to a severe shortage of land and huge demand driven by the need to comply with the nitrates directive.

However, agricultural consultant Martin O’Sullivan is warning that renting land for current prices in the region of €500/ac is unlikely to make financial sense — especially if the milk price drops.

“I have no problem with farmers renting land to expand their enterprise if the existing enterprise is efficiently run, but you can’t recommend expansion as an antidote to inefficiency,” he said.

“So if renting land can be justified, the amount a farmer should pay will be determined by the impact the added land will have on his profitability or the medium-term sustainability of his operation.”

Dan Fleming of Blarney, one of the leading letting agents in Munster, said he hasn’t “half enough” land to meet the demand.

“It’s simple really — the dairy farmer needs more ground or else he has to sell cows,” said Mr Fleming. “Many of them have borrowed on the basis of cow numbers, so they can’t afford to drop any. Besides, a good dairy farmer will do anything but sell his good cows and reduce the herd he has built up over the years.”

However, west of the Shannon, the story is quite different. Roscommon auctioneer Ivan Connaughton says a lot of older farmers have opted not to join ACRES and are not interested in the new CAP.

“They are in GLAS until the end of 2022 and will sell the stock in January and lease the land. Some will sell the land,” he said. “I reckon there will be plenty of renting land in the new year and we will have significant land sales in this region in 2023.”

Gort auctioneer Colm Farrell said. “The environmental priorities in the new CAP are having an impact with reductions in suckler numbers already under way and there are indications that schemes like the Hen Harrier will not offer the rewards they once did.

“There isn’t the incentive for young farmers to lease farms. There won’t be the same call on land here in the west as in the dairy areas.”

According to Tom Crosse of GVM Limerick, there is a distinct shortage of new land coming on to the letting market.

“We have about half a dozen new properties available, but we have about 100 places turning over,” he said. “There is phenomenal demand for land and there are very serious stocking levels. My phone never stops,” he said. He expects prices to be “north of €250/ac”.

Kilkenny auctioneer Joe Coogan saw a 50ac farm, without entitlements, at Abbeyleix, Co Laois, make €570/ac in an auction last week that lasted 90 seconds. The new tenant is a tillage farmer.

In Cork, Dan Fleming let a 21ac parcel of grain ground in East Cork recently that made €450/ac. He has a 60ac holding on his books near Cork that’s currently making €375/ac.

“Farmers are now seeking to pay for the land monthly by standing order — it seems to be suiting people,” he said.

John Dawson of Tullow says the new letting season will have a lot of variables, with different prices paid for land with and without entitlements.

“It depends on who wants what, but I expect tillage land to average around €280 to €350, with grass from €340 up to €400 in some cases,” he said. Mr Dawson added that there is a real shortage of land for letting in the strong tillage country that makes up his catchment area.

Michael Barry of Callan in Kilkenny and Rathdowney in Laois believes prices will remain strong, “Dairy guys are renting for safety to be sure they won’t be caught by the nitrate regulations,” he said.

He reports a price of €310/ac paid for a 15-year lease on a 168ac farm on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border. In Knocktopher, an 86ac farm with no entitlements made €350/ac.

“There is a lot of private dealing going on between neighbours who call in the auctioneer to do the paperwork once they have agreed terms,” he said.