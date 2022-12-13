Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Scramble for land as letting prices reach €570 per acre

Rental nightmare for tenants with severe supply shortage in Leinster and Munster

In Munster and Leinster, it appears the letting market will be a perfect storm for landlords and a nightmare for tenants. Photo: David Creedon Expand

Close

In Munster and Leinster, it appears the letting market will be a perfect storm for landlords and a nightmare for tenants. Photo: David Creedon

In Munster and Leinster, it appears the letting market will be a perfect storm for landlords and a nightmare for tenants. Photo: David Creedon

In Munster and Leinster, it appears the letting market will be a perfect storm for landlords and a nightmare for tenants. Photo: David Creedon

Jim O'Brien

Letting land prices are edging close to €600/ac in some parts of the country as farmers in intensive areas scramble for land, while many west of the Shannon are planning to destock and disengage.

In Munster and Leinster, it appears the letting market will be a perfect storm for landlords and a nightmare for tenants due to a severe shortage of land and huge demand driven by the need to comply with the nitrates directive.

Most Watched

Privacy