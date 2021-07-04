Sales humming as Westmeath parcel breaks county record at €18,500/ac

No shortage of land and customers in the auction rooms
The vibrant auction season continues apace with a steady stream of properties changing hands and some record prices achieved.
Among the headline transactions was the online auction of a 24.8ac land parcel at Lynn, close to Mullingar.
In a lively event, the property sold under the gavel of Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros for €460,000. The €18,500/ac price marks a record for Westmeath land.
In another online auction the same auctioneers sold a 44ac residential property at Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Co Longford for €455,000 — over €10,000/ac.
With decent road frontage and a good range of outbuildings, the property was offered in lots and as an entire.
A 41ac holding at Phepotstown, Kilcock, Co Kildare exceeded its guide by €4,000/ac when it sold online for €670,000, or €16,000/ac.
1km off the Dunboyne-Summerhill (R158) road, the farm is 6km from Kilcock and 9km from Maynooth.
According to Eamonn O’Flaherty of Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, the farm has more than 600m of frontage to two roads, is in top condition and is suitable for any agricultural use.
The property was offered for sale in three lots.
The entire sold to a Meath businessman
Last week James L Murtagh sold a 39ac roadside farm at Edmondstown, Turin, Co Westmeath for €325,000.
At the combined online and in-person auction, the property exceeded its guide by €45,000.
Located off the N52, 12km from Mullingar in the direction of Delvin, the lands are in permanent pasture, well fenced, and have a mains water supply and good handling facilities.
The place was offered in lots of 20ac and 19ac before the entire won the day at €8,300/ac.
At the same auction a 48.5ac farm at Mullanakill, 1.6km from Castlepollard on the Finea road, made €447,000 or just shy of €10,000/ac.
Laid out in one large block, the farm is made up of free-draining elevated lands divided into well-fenced fields.
It has a holding yard with cattle-handling facilities, and adequate road frontage.
It sold to a local farmer, bidding online.
Coonan auctioneers saw €12,240/ac or €710,000 paid for a 58ac farm at Follistown, Navan, Co Meath.
5km from Navan and 4km from Kentstown, the farm is in one block with extensive frontage to the Navan-Kentstown road and river frontage onto the Nanny.
A centrally located yard contains a three-column haybarn with lean-to and handling facilities.
It sold to a Meath landowner.