An exceptional amount of farmland in the north of Scotland was sold in the last two years and the Highland market reflects that of the wider Scottish region which saw more land come to the market in 2018 than in the last decade.

Sale of stunning 518ac farm priced at almost €2m bellwether as 'exceptional' amounts of land hits the market in Scotland

Euan MacCrimmon, Senior Associate Director in Strutt & Parker’s Inverness office, said “the volume released to the market is predominantly due to an ageing farming population and a lack of willing successors in the next generation, combined with political uncertainty.”

“An exceptional amount of land has come to the market in the north of Scotland in the past two years.

"During this time, our firm has either placed under offer or sold 14 farms, comprising more than 5,000 acres, in the Highland region.

"Ten of those farms were over 100 acres", he said.

He added that appetite remained in the market,which had proved particularly buoyant. He said: “Most of those farms have found buyers and many of them went to closing dates. This illustrates significant demand for farmland, some of which remains unsatisfied despite the increase in supply. This follows years in which the market was characterised by a lack of stock.”

Mr MacCrimmon said Olrig Mains, an outstanding 518-acre mixed farm in Caithness, was one of the principal successes in the north this year.

The mixed arable and stock farm with exceptional views across Dunnet Bay to Orkney, priced at offers over £1.75m (€1.9m), attracted stiff competition.