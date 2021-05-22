Rural property market benefits from remote work boost

This 48ac non-residential farm at Springfield, Clonlara in Co Clare has agricultural and development potential

The reality that remote working is no longer a technological pipe-dream is having a direct impact on the rural property market.

All manner of rural real estate has suddenly found itself with residential and commercial potential. From the abandoned bungalow to the cowhouse on a few rushy acres, all now have a panoply of possibilities thanks to the wonders of broadband and the lessons taught by the pandemic.

With this new reality in mind, Darac O’Neill of O’Neill & Co, in Naas, Co Kildare, is hopeful that an attractive 20ac canal-side property in the Waterstown area close to Sallins will do well.

With frontage on to a local road running alongside the Grand Canal and rear access via Digby Bridge, this parcel will generate interest from both the farming and non-farming community.

Located 3km from Sallins and 4km from Naas the property has strong agricultural value. And in the event of planning permission being sought and granted, it certainly has residential potential.

With a house it would make an ideal hobby farm. It is guided pre-auction at between €335,000 and €350,000 or between €16,000 and €18,000/ac.

Laid out in two divisions and in rectangular shape the ground is currently in permanent pasture and well-sheltered by natural hedgerow and trees. It comes with stock-proof fencing and stock-handling facilities.

The property will be offered for sale at an auction to be held on the property on Wednesday, June 16 at 3pm. In line with current Covid-19 guidelines, customers wishing to attend the sale are obliged to register with O’Neill & Co well in advance of the date.

Clonlara, Co Clare

Moving south to the banks of the Shannon in Co Clare, auctioneer James Lee is handling the online auction of a 48ac farm at Springfield near the village of Clonlara. The sale is guided at €400,000.

Located 10km from Limerick city the property is described as an ideal fattening holding adjacent to Clonlara with plenty of road frontage.

Laid out in about 11 fields serviced by an internal roadway and divided by traditional hedgerow the land needs some attention and the fences needs tidying.

A small yard on the holding consists of a two-column haybarn with lean-to, a collecting yard and cattle-handling facilities. Described by the auctioneer as a nice block of land, the property would make a good hobby farm or a decent block of additional grazing for a current farming enterprise.

It will be sold by online auction on the LSL platform on Wednesday, June 2 at 3pm. Prospective customers are asked to register with REA John Lee in advance of the auction date.