Rich pickings close to the Curragh

Many buyers like to get a place with substantial acreage and a house that won't break the bank on refurbishments, while allowing them to put their own stamp on it.

New Park House on 180ac of top-class tillage and grassland, located 3km from the Curragh in Kildare, fits neatly into the latter.

The period house is in good condition and comes with a gate lodge and a cottage also in good condition.

The period residence at Ballysax, Co Kildare

The farm is serviced by a decent, but dated, farmyard and is for sale as an entire by public auction, guided by Jordan auctioneers at €2.5m

Paddy Jordan describes the place as one of the best farms he has had on his books and fit for a range of purposes, from tillage to bloodstock.

Located 11km from Newbridge, 4km from Kilcullen and 16km from Naas, the property has access to the M9 at Kilcullen and the M7 at Newbridge Junction.

The period house extends to 5,705 sq ft and has been occupied by the current family since 1919.

The owners are retiring from farming.

The land comprises a total of 180ac all in one large block, with extensive road frontage and several access points.

At present, a large portion of the farm is in arable and horticultural use, with a small section in grass.

Limestone ground

Laid out in up to 16 divisions, most of the land is in cereals with a portion in broccoli and cabbage.

The land is classified in the Soils of Kildare as primarily Athy and Elton Series soils and is regarded as some of the best limestone land in the country.

An internal road services most of the divisions, while a pond provides ample water for spraying and the like.

Paddy Jordan says the place is suitable for any arable or grass-based enterprises, including dairying and bloodstock.

The yard has a wide range of good facilities that include a four-column round-roofed shed with double lean-to, two four-column A-roofed sheds, along with a range of useful buildings, including machinery sheds, a silage slab, six boxes, a garage, cattle crush and pens.

The main residence is Georgian in vintage and in good condition throughout.

The holding also includes a two-bedroom gate lodge extending to 1,076 sq ft.

An additional residence on the property, known as Cuffe's, is accessed by a separate entrance from the main road, extends to 275 sq ft and has a kitchen, a living area, one bedroom and a bathroom.

There is also a derelict cottage known as Ryan's in the middle of the holding that could be renovated.

Paddy Jordan describes the property as having "great character", and given its location near many renowned stud farms, he is expecting interest from that sector, as well as tillage and dairy farmers.

The property will be sold in one lot at public auction at 3pm on Tuesday, October 8 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

