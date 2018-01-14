Why average land prices in Munster jumped 20pc in 2017

Land is not coming to the auction room in Munster in quantity but it is getting dearer, according to a Farming Independent land price survey.

Despite a drop of 1.2pc in the amount of land sold in the province in 2017, the amount of money made at auction increased by 18.5pc, while the average per acre price has jumped by 20pc to €11,417/ac.

A total of 30 auctions were recorded for Munster last year, with 1,630ac changing hands - netting a total of €18.61m. Auctioneers and commentators agree that the dairy boom is really taking hold at this point and any land with dairy potential is being snapped up, much of it happening in off-market sales.

Like the other provinces, this was a year of two halves, where 61pc of the land was sold between July and December, with 89pc of the money generated in those latter six months. Tipperary hosted most of the Munster auctions in 2017, with the premier auction rooms resounding to the rap of the gavel. Of the 30 successful auctions recorded for the year, 16 of them took place in Tipperary, where some record prices were paid.