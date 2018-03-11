Wexford tillage ground sells for staggering €18,500/ac at 'ding-dong' auction

A 57ac non-residential holding at Ballynabola New Ross was sold at auction last week making a cracking €1.055m, or over €18,500/ac.

This marked a very strong price for agricultural land and could be an omen of things to come in Wexford in 2018.

Located on the edges of Ballynabola village near the Horse and Hound Hotel on the N25, the farm is 10km west of New Ross on the Wexford road. Laid out in five large fields the property has been in tillage for a number of years with 50ac in stubble and 7ac in broken ground planted with a crop of potatoes. It is described by David Quinn as the best of tillage ground, dry and free-draining and suitable to any agricultural use.

Its location close to the village gives the place a certain amount of 'hope value' for the future. In the event of obtaining the required planning it may have residential prospects as a standalone farm. At auction matters opened when auctioneer David Quinn accepted a bid of €500,000 from the farmer who has been renting the land for a number of years.