Take a look inside former President Mary Robinson’s home which just sold for €400k less than expected
Massbrook House, one of the more celebrated properties to change hands at the end of 2017, was the home of former President Mary Robinson and her husband, Nick.
Guided pre-sale at €1.95m, it sold for €1.55m to Malcolm Bell, the co-founder of Technopath Clinical Diagnostics in Ballina, Co Tipperary.
The house with a gate lodge on 113ac of woodlands and grazing is located on the shores of Lough Conn in the shadow of Nephin, close to Pontoon in Co Mayo.
The Robinsons have owned the place since 1994 and in the intervening years, Nick Robinson has waged a successful battle against rampant rhododendron.
In its place he has planted a substantial number of broadleaf trees, oak and beech in particular.
The Healy-Raes could take a leaf out of his book in their attempts to control the rhododendron in Killarney.
The land, extending to 113ac, is made up mainly of woodland with about 50ac in grazing ground. While the estate has extensive frontage on to Lough Conn, much of the land is well elevated and has lovely views over the lake.
There are numerous pathways and driveways through the woods and a number of access points to the public road. After a tour of the woodlands and grazing areas, we arrive at Massbrook House.