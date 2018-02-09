Farm Ireland
In Pictures: Black pudding millionaire snaps up Cork mansion on 300 acres and its own golf course

Lisselan House comes with 315ac, 205ac of which is in tillage and grazing ground

Eoghan MacConnell

A 127 hectare agricultural estate with a "fairy-tale” house perched on top has been snapped up by one of Ireland’s leading agri-food businesswomen in Co Cork. 

Colette Twomey, who with her late husband Edward, turned Clonakilty Blackpudding into the international recognised product it is today, has bought Lisselan Estate near Clonakilty in West Cork for what's believed to be just under €3m.  

The property was listed on the market back in 2014, with a price tag of €9m, and the asking price on the property this time around was €3.6m.

Mrs Twomey and her late husband Edward began producing black pudding 40 years ago using a recipe from the 1880s which was passed on to them when they acquired their butcher shop. Spotting the pudding’s potential, they branded and marketed the black pudding and then expanded their own product range. Clonakilty Blackpudding now employs around 50 people in Clonakilty.  

Lisselan comes with 315ac, 205ac of which is in tillage and grazing ground

Built in the 1850s, the French Chateau-style Lisselan House is set on a height and offers stunning views over the Argideen River valley. 

The eight bedroom house, which has five reception rooms and covers 10,764 sq ft, was sold by Savills Cork who described it as an "a fairy-tale house surrounded by the most wonderful array of gardens." 

The house comes with over 30 acres of Edwardian gardens, has its own 80 acre nine hole golf club, which unusually has a train to take golfers between holes one and two and three and four. 

Lisselan Golf Club Captain Dominic McSweeney took to Facebook to welcome the purchase late last week. “On behalf of the Management Committee, Gents Committee and the members, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Colette Twomey on her acquisition of Lisselan Estate. We wish Colette the best of luck and we are looking forward to many more years of Golf in this lovely setting,” he stated. 

The agricultural land, around 200 acres, is a mix of tillage and pasture with mature forestry along the boundaries. The estate was once part of a large dairy farm and small training yard. New milking yards were built off site but the farmyard itself has fallen into poor repair. 

According to Savills, the previous owners added a block of nine stables with tack and feed rooms which remain in good condition. The lands within the wider estate include a gallop, though it has not been used in many years. 

Terrace gardens drop down from the house lawns to flagstone pathways and tree lined walkways which weave through gardens of mature shrubs, trees, ferns, a rose covered pergola, over wooden bridges traversing the river and eventually to the walled garden. 

Savills stated that Lisselan boasts some of the best private stretches of the River Argideen for salmon and sea trout fishing. It offers one mile of double bank fishing with ten named pools and a mile of single bank fishing.

The incredibly picturesque estate, which also contains the ruins of Henry Ford's ancestral homestead, comes with a Gate Lodge, Pear Tree Cottage and a two storey office building with additional accommodation. 


