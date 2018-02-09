In Pictures: Black pudding millionaire snaps up Cork mansion on 300 acres and its own golf course

A 127 hectare agricultural estate with a "fairy-tale” house perched on top has been snapped up by one of Ireland’s leading agri-food businesswomen in Co Cork.

Colette Twomey, who with her late husband Edward, turned Clonakilty Blackpudding into the international recognised product it is today, has bought Lisselan Estate near Clonakilty in West Cork for what's believed to be just under €3m.

The property was listed on the market back in 2014, with a price tag of €9m, and the asking price on the property this time around was €3.6m. Mrs Twomey and her late husband Edward began producing black pudding 40 years ago using a recipe from the 1880s which was passed on to them when they acquired their butcher shop. Spotting the pudding’s potential, they branded and marketed the black pudding and then expanded their own product range. Clonakilty Blackpudding now employs around 50 people in Clonakilty.

Lisselan comes with 315ac, 205ac of which is in tillage and grazing ground

Built in the 1850s, the French Chateau-style Lisselan House is set on a height and offers stunning views over the Argideen River valley. The eight bedroom house, which has five reception rooms and covers 10,764 sq ft, was sold by Savills Cork who described it as an "a fairy-tale house surrounded by the most wonderful array of gardens."