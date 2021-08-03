Reseeded in ryegrass, stitched with clover and ready to go

The herringbone milking parlour is a six-unit operation that has remained unused for a number of years

The cubicle house and milking parlour form an integrated unit

There is cubicle accommodation for 45 animals

The house is a three-bedroom bungalow in need of modernisation and refurbishment

The farm has a wide range of facilities

The 111ac farm at Addinstown, on the Westmeath/Meath border can be bought as an entire or in lots

The yard at Addinstown is on a concrete base and contains a range of modern and traditional sheds

Westmeath has seen its fair share of farm sales this year and, just as the world is about to take holidays, another gem comes on the market.

A 111ac residential farm with extensive outbuildings at Addinstown on the Meath border near Delvin is to be sold at hybrid auction with a guide of €1.05m.

Located 5km from Athboy, 6km from Delvin, 1.5km off the N51 and 3km off the N52, the farm is to be offered in lots or as an entire.

It is sure to draw a range of customers from the tillage sector as well as dairy buyers.

Described by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers as a top-quality residential holding, the place was once a dairy farm. In later years it was farmed for tillage.

All the lands were recently reseeded in ryegrass and stitched with a clover mix, establishing a fine parcel of grassland.

The lands are laid out in eight main divisions. Two of these extend to 25.5ac and are located across the road from the principal farm, leaving plenty of road frontage at both sides.

The six divisions around the house and yard are fenced with mature hedging. The boundary fencing includes many specimen trees and affords great shelter.

According to Mr Barry the farm is in the best of heart and well kept in every regard by the owner, Anthony Haran.

The yard, on the larger block of land behind the residence, is a combination of new and older buildings, with the major part in contemporary facilities.

The buildings include a modern slatted cubicle shed with 45 cubicles measuring 33m x 12m.

The dairy facilities are incorporated in this and include a disused six-unit, double-sided herringbone milking parlour with an adjacent dairy for bulk tank storage.

The slatted shed has been built to exacting modern standards and includes an airy interior, ample feeding space and external agitation points.

Another four-column double-bay slatted shed of concrete construction is under a mono-pitch roof.

There is a large silage pit with concrete walls and a safety rail beside the main shed.

According to Mr Barry the farmyard is in excellent condition and the main slatted unit is suitable for any purpose, including the re-establishment of a dairy farm with a robotic milking platform.

The house is a solid three-bedroom bungalow. While in need of modernisation and refurbishment, it has double-glazed PVC windows and central heating.

On an elevated 12ac site and set 30m back from the road, it is typical of the kind of rural property being snapped up in the current market.

At auction the house on 12ac will make up the first lot, and this is guided at an attractive €250,000.

The second and largest lot, made up of 72ac with plenty of road frontage, is guided at €600,000.

The final lot is the 25.5ac piece at the other side of the road, and this is guided at €200,000.

A combined online and in-person auction takes place on the LSL platform and at the Potterton salesrooms in Navan at 3pm on Thursday, August 26.

Prospective bidders are asked to register their intentions by Tuesday, August 24.