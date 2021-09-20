Renowned Westmeath farm on the market for €1.2m

A well-known Westmeath farm is on the market at a guide price of €1.2m.

The 166ac residential holding at Newcastle, Castlepollard, is renowned locally for producing top quality finished cattle and is located in an area of high fertility and successful tillage and cattle enterprises.

It is located 7km from Castlepollard, 15 km from Granard, 17km from Edgesworthstown and 23km from Mullingar.

The property will be sold by public auction in two lots. Lot 1 comprises the residence and farmyard on 22ac. There is also an impressive Norman tower house on this lot. Lot 2 comprises 144ac.

The residence, which is a listed building, consists of a split-level Georgian two-storey house. Though not lived in for over four years, it is in habitable condition, but in need of modernisation.

Expand Close The outbuildings at the farm in Newcastle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The outbuildings at the farm in Newcastle

Nicely proportioned, it provides spacious accommodation and an abundance of original period features. It is set in attractive surroundings of mature trees and approached by a 500m avenue.

The lands are laid out in six main divisions, are well fenced and under permanent pasture. The farm benefits from a good drainage system and fronts the River Glore, which provides a natural water supply.

Expand Close The house needs modernisation / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house needs modernisation

The lands have been let for a number of years and, with some investment, are suited to any agricultural use.

Auctioneer Stephen Barry, who is handling this executor sale for Raymond Potterton, says: “It is unusual to get a top quality free-draining holding of this size and this is a superb opportunity to purchase a substantial residential farm in one block in excellent farming country.

“It is ideally suited to modern-day farming and there has been interest from all over the country. It’s an absolute gem and the house could become a serious project for the right person.”

The guide price for Lot 1 is €250,000 and Lot 2 is guided at €950,000. It is being offered by hybrid auction on Thursday, September 30, in the Raymond Potterton sale room in Navan at 3pm and online through the LSL auction platform.

Parsonstown

Mr Barry is also auctioning 21.5ac at Parsonstown, Lobinstown, which is situated about 20km from Navan. This non-residential farm is laid out in two regular shaped fields and is all under permanent pasture.

The lands have good frontage to a high quality cul-de-sac road and the elevated location offers views of the surrounding area. It would be a particularly attractive location for the construction of a residence, subject to planning permission.

Expand Close The 21.5ac property at Parsonstown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The 21.5ac property at Parsonstown

The lands are of high quality permanent pasture and are enclosed by mature hedgerows. A steel cattle pen and crush at the entrance to the farm allow for the easy handling and loading of stock. The guide price is €175,000.

This hybrid auction will take place at the auctioneer’s sale room in Navan on Tuesday, October 5, at 3pm and online through the LSL platform.