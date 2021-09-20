Farming

Farming

Renowned Westmeath farm on the market for €1.2m

Westmeath property in an area of high fertility comes with a two-storey Georgian house

The 166ac property in Newcastle Expand
The house needs modernisation Expand
The outbuildings at the farm in Newcastle Expand
The 21.5ac property at Parsonstown Expand

Storm Powell

A well-known Westmeath farm is on the market at a guide price of €1.2m.

The 166ac residential holding at Newcastle, Castlepollard, is renowned locally for producing top quality finished cattle and is located in an area of high fertility and successful tillage and cattle enterprises.

It is located 7km from Castlepollard, 15 km from Granard, 17km from Edgesworthstown and 23km from Mullingar.

