'Punitive' stamp duty hike already hitting land sales

Eamonn O'Brien of CCM marts in Cork said the increase had an immediate impact on two of his sales.

"Both holdings were sold for around €1.2m each and all of a sudden, potentially, the buyers in each case could have to find another €18,000. Luckily, one of the contracts had been signed just before the budget deadline," he said.

The Cork auctioneer believes the tax is quite punitive and will undoubtedly have an impact on land sales. "They should have graded it, as it is graded in relation to residential property where it is 1pc on the first €1m and 2pc after that." He also believes that anyone who had signed a contract and paid a deposit prior to Budget Day should pay at the old rate.

Frank Flynn of Robert B Day auctioneers, Drogheda, was equally taken aback at this unexpected rise in the tax. "This is a very unfair tax and to see it rise again with no warning was a big surprise. It will undoubtedly have a detrimental effect on land sales," he said, describing the Budget and Brexit as bad news for the land market.

Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers does not accept the reasons put forward for raising the stamp duty. "Firstly, they said it was to discourage these cuckoo funds buying development land and sitting on it," Mr Barry said. "They should distinguish between zoned land and productive farmland bought for farming purposes. What cuckoo fund is going to be interested in 25ac or 50ac located miles from the nearest urban settlement?

"Saying that young farmers will be exempt makes no difference because none of the customers I have buying land fit that profile and are not eligible for exemption.

"There aren't many young farmers buying land."

Tom Crosse of GVM Limerick agrees that the tax is having an immediate effect.

"I had a farm that went 'sale agreed' last week and when I told the purchaser about the rise in stamp duty, he was shocked at the original level of 6pc stamp duty, never mind the increase.

"The the closing costs of land purchase are now at 9pc, which makes the transaction very expensive."

Auctioneers call for land duties to be graded in line with residential sales

