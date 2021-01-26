Prosperous farm guided at €10,000/ac

Among the first auctions of 2021 will be the sale of a 59.5ac non-residential farm located at Garvogue near Prosperous in Co Kildare.

The online sale will be held on the Offr platform in a transaction jointly handled by Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. The price is guided at €590,000 or €10,000/ac.

The land is laid out in six large fields with about 300m of road frontage,

Located in the townland of Garvogue the farm is 4km from Prosperous, close to Staplestown village and about 15 minutes from Maynooth.

Auctioneer Eamonn O’Flaherty says the land is currently under high-quality permanent pasture and would be suitable for beef, tillage, dairy or equestrian uses.

The immediate area has plenty of productive farming and equestrian enterprises with several of Ireland’s leading racecourses within easy reach.

Laid out in six large fields with about 300m of road frontage, the holding has been well farmed in recent years with good fencing, mature boundary hedging and some fine specimen trees.

Subject to receiving the necessary planning permission Mr O’Flaherty believes the place would make for a lovely residential holding, given its location and generous road frontage.

“This farm really speaks for itself,” Mr O’Flaherty said, “aside from a small area that needs attention it is as good a piece of ground as you are likely to see come on the market this year, with excellent frontage, laid out in large, easily worked fields and free draining.

“You could literally drive a bus around it at the moment,” he said.

The guide of €590,000 or €10,000/ac is reflective of land values in this area and, on the day, the place could be expected to surpass this guide.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see what kind of money the property makes. Its performance will give an indication as to the state of the land market at the height of the third lockdown.

In light of the current restrictions it will not be possible to hold a live sales event.

The property is the subject of an executor sale and with public auction the preferred option for such sales, the auctioneers and vendors have opted for an online auction. This will take place on the www.offr.io platform on Friday, February 26, at 12 noon.

Further information on the mechanics of the online process is available from joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly.