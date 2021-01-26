Farming

Prosperous farm guided at €10,000/ac

The land is currently under high-quality permanent pasture and would be suitable for beef, tillage, dairy or equestrian uses

Laid out in six large fields with about 300m of road frontage, the c59ac holding at Garvogue near Prosperous has been well farmed Expand

Jim O'Brien

Among the first auctions of 2021 will be the sale of a 59.5ac non-residential farm located at Garvogue near Prosperous in Co Kildare.

The online sale will be held on the Offr platform in a transaction jointly handled by Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly. The price is guided at €590,000 or €10,000/ac.

