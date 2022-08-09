Farming

Property price survey: Dairy farmers dominate the market as farm values surge

Prices remain high as 2,405ac of land sold in January to June 2022 — generating €39.369m in revenue

Primrose Park on 152ac near Ashbourne in Co Meath made €4.1m at auction and netted the biggest price paid at farmland auction in the first six months of 2022 Expand
The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media Expand
A 57.7ac farm at Ballineen, between Bandon and Dunmanway in West Cork made the highest per acre price in the first six months of 2022 when at €2.575 it made €44,626/ac Expand
Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m. Expand

Jim O'Brien

War, inflation and energy shortages are having no impact on land sales where prices remain high, with no shortage of customers from across the farming sectors and beyond.

Expansive dairy farmers, business people seeking a solid investment, and a more positive approach to land purchase on the part of the banks all contributed to a buoyant first six months of land sales nationally.

