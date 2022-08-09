Property price survey: Dairy farmers dominate the market as farm values surge

War, inflation and energy shortages are having no impact on land sales where prices remain high, with no shortage of customers from across the farming sectors and beyond.

Expansive dairy farmers, business people seeking a solid investment, and a more positive approach to land purchase on the part of the banks all contributed to a buoyant first six months of land sales nationally.

A property survey, based on figures from reported sales in national media, showed that a mix of online, in-person and hybrid auctions saw 2,405ac of land change hands under the hammer. This generated €39.369m in revenue, delivering a per acre price of €13,359/ac.

The number of auctions taking place, 38, was just slightly up on the same period of 2021 while the amount of land sold increased by 34pc. The amount generated by sales increased by 53pc. The average per-acre price was up by 13.5pc.

The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media

The survey is based on figures from reported sales in national media

The most expensive piece of land in this period was sold in Cork where a 57.7ac farm at Ballineen between Bandon and Dunmanway made €44,627/ac under the gavel of John Hodnett.

The presence of generous deposits of sand and gravel obviously contributed to the price as a buyer in the aggregate business won the day.

The largest farm to sell was a 152ac residential tillage farm, Primrose Park, sold by Savills on the edge of Ashbourne in Co Meath.

The residential holding made €4.1m, and with the house excluded, it represents a per-acre price of €24,000/ac, a huge figure for such an expanse of land.

At 17,858/ac Munster returned the highest average per-acre price. This was undoubtedly influenced by the bumper sale in West Cork. However, even with that property excluded the average price paid in the province came out ahead of the other regions at €14,275/ac.

A 57.7ac farm at Ballineen, between Bandon and Dunmanway in West Cork made the highest per acre price in the first six months of 2022 when at €2.575 it made €44,626/ac

North Leinster had some remarkable results. The region hosted most auctions, sold the highest acreage at 906ac and generated the highest return at €12.417m. While the acreage sold in the first six months of 2022 was down 8pc on what sold during the same period last year, the revenue generated was up by 11pc.

James Butler of Savills describes the market as very strong. “The combined buying power of the customers we have on our books is stronger than at any time in the last five years,” he said, “for a lot of these people land is no longer about just food production, it is a commodity in itself, a hedge against inflation and, for some, an environmental and ecological investment.”

Despite all the uncertainty — driven by the Ukraine war and the consequent inflation in fuel and fertiliser prices — Mr Butler remains confident about land values and land sales. “We see no dampening in enthusiasm, quite the contrary, and we have the evidence.

“The sale of Primrose Park is a case-in-point, and we are closing the sale of the 217ac tillage, pasture and equestrian farm at Kilnamanagh in Glenealy, Co Wicklow.”

Dairy farmers continue to dominate the market. According to Joe Coogan of Castlecomer, they are willing to buy well beyond the milking platform.

Hollywood home, a period house in need of attention on 61ac near Hollywood in Co Wicklow was sold for €1.06m.

“Farmers with 100 or 200 cows are looking at any opportunity to expand if they get the opportunity. They are willing to buy 40 to 50ac for silage and late grazing or zero grazing six to 10 miles away from the home farm,” he said.

The shortage of land in the east of the country is expected to continue to drive prices with auctioneers like Paddy Jordan and Will Coonan saying that land in the greater Dublin area is getting scarce.

Tom Crosse of GVM in Limerick believes banks are engaging more positively with farmers and others in land purchase. He sees no let-up in prices with €10,000/ac being paid for heavier ground.

Thomas Potterton of Trim says the strong returns for milk, beef and grain will continue to drive land sales, leading to a lively autumn auction season.