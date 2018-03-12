Farm Ireland
Prime south-east tillage ground sells for close on €20,000 per acre

Jim O'Brien

David Quinn is having a good early run in the auction room and last week the run continued with the sale of two lots out of four at the auction of a 65ac non-residential holding at Brideswell, Askamore near Gorey in Co Wexford.

The property is mainly in tillage with a small portion in grass. On the day a 33ac parcel sold under the hammer making €565,000, or over €17,000/ac.

Located 5km from Carnew and Craanford and 15km west of Gorey, the bulk of the property is 2.5km from Askamore village.

The first lot sold is comprised of 16ac of tillage ground with frontage on to the Carnew to Camolin road. It is made up of free-draining tillage ground suitable for any farming use.

This opened at €150,000 and two bidders followed it to €220,000. At that point it went on the market and a third bidder entered the fray and followed it all the way to €300,000 when it was bought by a solicitor acting in trust. The land made €18,875/ac.

Tillage

The second lot is made up of 17.4ac of similar ground also in tillage and with road frontage on the same road.

This opened at €150,000 went on the market at €220,000 and sold at €265,000 to a drystock farmer.

Also Read

The third lot made up of 16ac of the same type of ground with similar road frontage was withdrawn at €220,000. The final lot of 14ac is reached by a hard-core laneway with 6ac in tillage and 8ac in rough grazing. This parcel was withdrawn at €130,000.


