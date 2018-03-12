Prime south-east tillage ground sells for close on €20,000 per acre

The property is mainly in tillage with a small portion in grass. On the day a 33ac parcel sold under the hammer making €565,000, or over €17,000/ac.

Located 5km from Carnew and Craanford and 15km west of Gorey, the bulk of the property is 2.5km from Askamore village.

The first lot sold is comprised of 16ac of tillage ground with frontage on to the Carnew to Camolin road. It is made up of free-draining tillage ground suitable for any farming use.