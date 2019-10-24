Prime southeast tillage ground going for auction with €10,000/ac guide price

The farm will be brought to auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac.

Located at Coolatore, Ferns, the holding is 3km from Ferns and 10km from Enniscorthy. The property is laid out in a total of 19 fields with plenty of road frontage on to a local road that, at one point, divides a 5ac field from the rest.

The divisions are fenced with traditional hedgerow and the land is described by Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella as the best of ground, in great heart and suitable for grazing or tillage.

The house is a fine example of the two-storey thatched houses that are more typical of the eastern part of the country, whereas their cousins in the west tended to be predominantly of the single-storey variety.

Built in 1840, just before the Famine, according to Mr McGuinness, the house is in perfectly habitable condition and was thatched seven years ago - a key consideration when purchasing such a property.

Extending to 1,200 sq ft, the accommodation includes three bedrooms upstairs, while downstairs there is an entrance hall, a kitchen, a pantry, a parlour, a living room and a bathroom. The yard is little changed to the farmyard of 100 years ago, with a range of byres and storage sheds designed for the mixed farming of the time.

Tradition

The holding is a mix of tradition and potential, and is being offered for sale in lots with the various possibilities in mind. The house and yard ooze character and could have tourism and farming potential. The land is the best of tillage and grazing ground with plenty of road frontage and lots of site potential, subject to the required planning permission.

At auction, the place will be offered in lots, with the first lot made up of the house and outbuildings on 57.6ac that has good road frontage, while the second is a 40.65ac parcel, also with good frontage.

The third is a small lot of 5.86ac and this has generous road frontage given its size.

The property will be sold at auction at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, on Thursday, October 24 at 3pm.

Indo Farming