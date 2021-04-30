Prime midlands grazing farm goes to online auction with €2m price tag

This 20ac out-farm is available as a standalone lot

A 31ac out-farm with cattle handling facilities can be bought as a separate lot

The yard is made up of a range of dated buildings

The 19th century house will need some renovation

The main part of the farm near Castlepollard, Co Westmeath extends to 197ac and overlooks Lake Derravarragh

One of the most substantial farms to come on the market this year is a 248ac residential holding in a beautiful setting overlooking Lake Derravarragh near Castlepollard in Co Westmeath.

Made up of the best of land fit for the cow or the plough it is coming to online auction with a guide price of €2m.

Ringtown House and its land was owned and farmed by a couple who passed away in recent years.

Located off the Mullingar to Castlepollard road, the property is 17km from the Westmeath county town and 6km from Castlepollard.

The traditional two-storey farmhouse is on c.197ac of free draining, elevated land, while two out-farms, extending to 20ac and 31ac respectively, are located less than five minutes from the main property.

All the land is in permanent pasture and has been well farmed and maintained throughout the years.

There is hardly an inch of waste and Dillon Murtagh of selling agents Murtagh Bros, says the holding is suitable for any agricultural enterprise.

The layout would certainly lend itself to dairying and the place could easily be paddocked for strip grazing. Extending the driveway and converting it into an internal road system would finish the job.

Mythology

The mid-19th century house is full of character and is set on one of the best sites in Westmeath with wonderful views of Lake Derravarragh, which Irish mythology relates was where the Children of Lir were transformed into swans.

The accommodation includes a porch, an entrance hall, a drawing room, dining room, breakfast room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Although in need of refurbishment, the setting of the house offers a unique opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on the place or build anew, subject to

planning permission.

The outbuildings include: a three-column hay barn used for machinery storage and livestock; an A-roofed shed encompassing a slatted house. Other facilities include a silage slab, a cattle crush, a feed bin and a range of smaller outbuildings.

The online auction will see the property offered in three lots and the entire.

The first lot will include the house and yards on c.197ac. The lands making up this lot are all under grass, laid out in large divisions with no waste, are well fenced throughout and suitable for any type of farming.

The second lot consists of c.20ac of land, all under grass and laid out in one large division. The lands are well fenced throughout and include a cattle pen.

The third lot extending to 31ac is all under grass, laid out in a number of large divisions, is well fenced and comes with cattle handling facilities.

The property will be sold by online auction on the LSL platform on Thursday, May 27 at 3pm.

Dillon Murtagh requests that all intending customers register with Murtagh Bros well in advance of the auction to ensure access to bidding.