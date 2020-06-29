Prime Meath grazing land and period house with a €1.5m price tag

Rushwee House on 81ac near Slane is on the market for €1.5m

The elegant Rushwee House on 81ac near Slane in Co Meath was a dairy farm in the not-so distant past.

The superb country property with an extensive and well equipped modern farmyard along with a traditional courtyard is for sale as an entire or in two lots and is guided at €1.5m.

Located on the outskirts of Slane and 13km from Navan the house was built in 1869 and has been in the same family for five generations.

Reached by a tree-lined avenue the substantial Victorian residence is in top-class condition throughout.

The yard to the rear of the house is a tale of two eras. The classic 19th-century courtyard is stone-built with red-brick reveals and arches.

Feeding sheds

The modern farmyard with its own access from the road is home to a complex of buildings fit for any commercial farm. They include a seven-column feed shed with two lean-tos at either side, a four-column cubicle shed and the former milking parlour.

Among the facilities is a huge nine-column feeding shed adjoined by a five-column slatted shed with a nine-column feeding shed with 84 cubicles, a large handling shed, a calving shed with 40 cubicles, a silo and a Permastore slurry tank.

The 81ac of farmland is the best of Meath ground laid out in a series of paddocks with some of the fencing in post and rail and serviced by internal roadways.

And given the quality of the farm infrastructure, the holding is ideally set up for a cattle fattening and finishing operation or a return to the dairy enterprise it was in the past

The property can be bought in two lots or as an entire. The house and farm yard on 20ac are guided at €950,000. The second lot of 61ac is guided at €550,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly of Navan are joint agents.

