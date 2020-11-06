Prime Meath dairy holding on the leasing market for €120,000/annum

Dowdstown farm is home to a 280 cow herd and has 400ac of top class grazing ground

Most monastic settlements and religious houses traditionally had a substantial farm attached to provide food and income for the community. In recent years, more and more of these farms have come on to the land market, either for sale and for lease.

In recent months a 308ac farm associated with Glenstal Abbey was leased to a farming tenant.

Working dairy farm

And a 400ac dairy farm at Dowdstown, near Navan in Co Meath and owned by the Columban Missionaries is now set to be leased, with Raymond Potterton Auctioneers handling the process.

One of the most extensive farms of its kind in the country, the working dairy farm is associated with the ‘mother house’ of the Columban Misssionaries at the adjacent Dalgan Park.

The holding is to be offered on a ten-year lease at €300/ac or €120,000 per annum. It comes with €45,341 in entitlements, 60pc of which will be refunded to the landowner.

Bounded by the River Boyne, the 400ac Dowdstown estate is a fertile, productive, highly equipped farm. Stephen Barry of Pottertons describes it as the best of Meath land.

Farm roadways

Laid out in a multitude of watered paddocks and serviced by a farm roadway, the land is easily accessible. With plenty of frontage at either side of the old Navan-to-Dublin road, the former N3 separates 94ac from the rest. The M3 motorway also bisects the property with a machine-height underpass connecting both sides. A 25ac portion of the land is in maize.

The farm yard is located at the centre of the holding and includes a comprehensive range of facilities. Two main slatted cubicle sheds have space for 330 animals.

Expand Close The cubicle houses can accommodate up to 330 animals / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cubicle houses can accommodate up to 330 animals

The milking parlour, currently catering for a 280 cow herd, is laid out in herringbone style with a 16-unit Alfa Laval milking machine and 14,000l bulk tank.

Expand Close The milking platform includes a 16-unit Alfa Laval milking machine in a 32-cow herringbone milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The milking platform includes a 16-unit Alfa Laval milking machine in a 32-cow herringbone milking parlour

Other facilities include three haybarns, one with a double lean to, two calf-rearing sheds, silage pits and meal bins.

The slurry and effluent management infrastructure includes underground and overground storage along with automatic scraper systems. There is also machinery storage facilities and a building suitable for use as an office and a staff facility.

Expand Close Cattle accommodation at farm includes feed passages / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cattle accommodation at farm includes feed passages

The major part of the farm will be leased on a 15-year basis while two portions, making up 28ac, will be leased on a five-year basis.

Mr Barry reports huge interest in the farm from all over the country. “Its location, directly adjacent to the motorway system, means it is accessible from the four provinces,” he said. “Nearly every dairy farmer in the county with an ambition for a second dairy platform will be in a position to consider this as an option."

Prospective tenants will be expected to provide three years’ accounts and other relevant financial information. “The practical abilities, past performance and financial strength of the tenant will carry a lot of weight in the selection process,” said Mr Barry.

Expand Close The calf houses at Dowdstown farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The calf houses at Dowdstown farm

History

The original Dowdstown estate has a long history, going back to the time when one of the five royal roads from Tara ran through it, just as the modern M3 motorway does today.

In the 1640s it was owned by the Dowdall family of Athlumney Castle and its most recent family owner was the Taylor family.

General Thomas Taylor, one of three Meath generals to fight with Wellington at Waterloo, bought the estate in the late 18th century and the family remained at Dowdstown until 1916.

The place was unoccupied for 11 years until the Columbans acquired it in 1927. Fourteen years later they moved across the fields where a newly-built seminary at Dalgan Park became their headquarters. They retained Dowdstown and its lands.

Today, Dalgan Park houses the administration of the Columban Missionaries in Ireland, a missionary centre and a retirement home. Dowdstown House is used as a retreat centre.

Online Editors