Prime Kilkenny land with lots of potential

A 72ac section of the Kilmurry Estate at Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is coming to auction. The property includes pasture, woodland and a fully renovated two bedroom gate lodge, which can be sold separately on 0.5ac. The entire is guided at €800,000.

A 72ac section of the Kilmurry Estate at Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is coming to auction. The property includes pasture, woodland and a fully renovated two bedroom gate lodge, which can be sold separately on 0.5ac. The entire is guided at €800,000.

Kilmurry Estate was granted to a Colonel Bush by Oliver Cromwell in 1640. It remained in the Bush family and was acquired by Major Henry Butler in 1800, and was in that family until sold by them in 1954.

The original house and much of the land was bought in recent years, but the 72ac, along with the gate lodge remains separate.

Located 1km off the Thomastown to Dungarvan Road, the property is 3km from Thomastown and 20 minutes' drive from Kilkenny City.

Auctioneer Pat Gannon describes the holding as a piece of prime parkland with mature trees and plenty of potential.

"It would be true to say that while it hasn't been farmed intensively over the years and will benefit from the touch of a good farmer, it is a fundamentally sound piece of ground," he said.

Accessed by the original old estate gateway, the impressive entrance leads past the gate lodge to a series of large, level fields in permanent pasture, surrounded by mature broadleaf woodland planted outside the boundary. Inside the boundary, the land itself includes some fine stands of trees along with a copse of woodland.

The gate lodge was recently renovated and Mr Gannon describes the work done on the interior as "tasty" and "top class".