Prime Kilkenny land with lots of potential

The 72ac parcel of land is located at the Kilmurry Estate near Thomastown
Jim O'Brien

A 72ac section of the Kilmurry Estate at Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is coming to auction. The property includes pasture, woodland and a fully renovated two bedroom gate lodge, which can be sold separately on 0.5ac. The entire is guided at €800,000.

Kilmurry Estate was granted to a Colonel Bush by Oliver Cromwell in 1640. It remained in the Bush family and was acquired by Major Henry Butler in 1800, and was in that family until sold by them in 1954.

The original house and much of the land was bought in recent years, but the 72ac, along with the gate lodge remains separate.

Located 1km off the Thomastown to Dungarvan Road, the property is 3km from Thomastown and 20 minutes' drive from Kilkenny City.

Auctioneer Pat Gannon describes the holding as a piece of prime parkland with mature trees and plenty of potential.

"It would be true to say that while it hasn't been farmed intensively over the years and will benefit from the touch of a good farmer, it is a fundamentally sound piece of ground," he said.

Accessed by the original old estate gateway, the impressive entrance leads past the gate lodge to a series of large, level fields in permanent pasture, surrounded by mature broadleaf woodland planted outside the boundary. Inside the boundary, the land itself includes some fine stands of trees along with a copse of woodland.

The gate lodge was recently renovated and Mr Gannon describes the work done on the interior as "tasty" and "top class".

The accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area where the kitchen is fully fitted with all appliances. There are two substantial bedrooms and a hallway with an opening to a folding stairs leading to a floored attic.

The property can be bought as an entire or in lots. The cottage on 0.5ac is guided at €150,000 while the land extending to 71.5ac is guided at €650,000. The auction will be held at the Club House Hotel, Kilkenny, at 3pm on Friday, May 10.

Indo Farming

