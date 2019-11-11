Prime Kilkenny dairy ground guided at €10,000 per acre

Stock image
Stock image
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

There will be more than a few dairy farmers in the Mullinavat area casting an acquisitive eye on a 138ac farm in the locality that is to be offered in eight lots in portions of 40ac to 1ac.

Auctioneer Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh in Thomastown is bringing the farm to auction and, although not keen on setting a guide price, he believes it will have to command about €10,000/ac.

Mr Walsh said the owner bought the various pieces over the years, so the holding could not in any way be regarded as a unit, but is a series of individual parcels. "It's located in a very strong dairy area," he said. "Mullinavat is great cow country, so it is attracting lively interest from dairy farmers."

The first lot is a 40ac piece, all in grass at Killahy, Mullinavat; the next is a 20ac piece in the townsland of Ballinacooley, while a 28ac parcel is located at Moneyhenry.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The last of the bigger lots is a 32.5ac piece at Ballytrasna, while four smaller parcels make up the rest. These include an 8ac plot at Castlebanny, Ballyhale, 5.6ac at Deerpark, Mullinavat, while the only buildings are found on 3ac at Moneyhenry, while a derelict cottage is on a 1ac site at Killahy.

The holding will be sold at auction at The Salmon Pool Lounge, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, at 3pm on Friday, November 9.

Bonnetsrath auction

Staying in Kilkenny, John Woodcock of Warren McCreery is handling the sale of a 30ac parcel of tillage land located at Bonnetsrath, 5km from the centre of the Marble City and near the Kilkenny Golf Club. The sale is guided at €550,000 or €18,000/ac.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

According to Mr Woodcock, the elevated holding has fine views over the city and with considerable road frontage, it would have site potential in the event of obtaining the required planning permission.

The ground is currently under stubble rape and will be ready for reseeding or further tillage in the spring.

Laid out in three well-shaped divisions, the property can be bought in its entirety or in lots of 15.5ac and 14.5ac respectively.

However, the vendors would prefer to sell the parcel in its entirety.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

This residence is part of the sale of a 37ac farm at the Reask, Tullyallen near Drogheda in Co Louth

Compact and classy in the Boyne Valley

Diverse Mayo land with big potential guided at €6k/ac
Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m

€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country
Big potential: The farm, located 3km from Ferns, will go under the hammer in lots

Local farmer digs deep for Wexford 104ac holding
This 126ac residential farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow sold at auction last September for €2.19m or €17,380/ac

East-west land price divide is running at over 50pc
stock picture

Over 37,000 agriculture land sales in Ireland in 2018, with highest...
Residenrtial farm for sale Murroe, Co Limerick

A farm, home and business rolled into one for €520,000


Top Stories

Sean Conway with Cathal Conaty (Teagasc Walsh Fellowship student) on the Conway farm at Lavagh, Ballymote, Co Sligo

Getting the simple things right maximises flock performance on Sligo farm
John Joyce

Weather gets the better of our best-laid plans
Patrick Feeney

Singing farmer playing his part in country revival
; The overall appearance of a machine is a tell tale sign of the way it has been maintained.

Handle with care - thorough checks are needed before closing a deal for...
Making a point: Andy 'the Bull' McSharry dons a distinctive head-dress to publicise his campaign to ban hill-walkers from bringing dogs on to lands where sheep are grazing. Photo: Ernie Leslie

Sheep farmer 'decommissions' guns as he channels Martin McGuinness in...
SPORT: About 750,000 hurleys are made each year in Ireland. Picture: Sportsfile

New hope in fight against killer fungus hitting hurley ash trees
Record revenue for parent firm

Revenues at Tayto increase by 5pc to €99.3m