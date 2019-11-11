Prime Kilkenny dairy ground guided at €10,000 per acre
There will be more than a few dairy farmers in the Mullinavat area casting an acquisitive eye on a 138ac farm in the locality that is to be offered in eight lots in portions of 40ac to 1ac.
Auctioneer Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh in Thomastown is bringing the farm to auction and, although not keen on setting a guide price, he believes it will have to command about €10,000/ac.
Mr Walsh said the owner bought the various pieces over the years, so the holding could not in any way be regarded as a unit, but is a series of individual parcels. "It's located in a very strong dairy area," he said. "Mullinavat is great cow country, so it is attracting lively interest from dairy farmers."
The first lot is a 40ac piece, all in grass at Killahy, Mullinavat; the next is a 20ac piece in the townsland of Ballinacooley, while a 28ac parcel is located at Moneyhenry.
The last of the bigger lots is a 32.5ac piece at Ballytrasna, while four smaller parcels make up the rest. These include an 8ac plot at Castlebanny, Ballyhale, 5.6ac at Deerpark, Mullinavat, while the only buildings are found on 3ac at Moneyhenry, while a derelict cottage is on a 1ac site at Killahy.
The holding will be sold at auction at The Salmon Pool Lounge, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, at 3pm on Friday, November 9.
Bonnetsrath auction
Staying in Kilkenny, John Woodcock of Warren McCreery is handling the sale of a 30ac parcel of tillage land located at Bonnetsrath, 5km from the centre of the Marble City and near the Kilkenny Golf Club. The sale is guided at €550,000 or €18,000/ac.
According to Mr Woodcock, the elevated holding has fine views over the city and with considerable road frontage, it would have site potential in the event of obtaining the required planning permission.
The ground is currently under stubble rape and will be ready for reseeding or further tillage in the spring.
Laid out in three well-shaped divisions, the property can be bought in its entirety or in lots of 15.5ac and 14.5ac respectively.
However, the vendors would prefer to sell the parcel in its entirety.
