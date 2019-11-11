Prime Kilkenny dairy ground guided at €10,000 per acre

Auctioneer Ger Walsh of Walter Walsh in Thomastown is bringing the farm to auction and, although not keen on setting a guide price, he believes it will have to command about €10,000/ac.

Mr Walsh said the owner bought the various pieces over the years, so the holding could not in any way be regarded as a unit, but is a series of individual parcels. "It's located in a very strong dairy area," he said. "Mullinavat is great cow country, so it is attracting lively interest from dairy farmers."

The first lot is a 40ac piece, all in grass at Killahy, Mullinavat; the next is a 20ac piece in the townsland of Ballinacooley, while a 28ac parcel is located at Moneyhenry.