Prime grazing farm in the west expected to sell for well over a million

I regularly find myself on public thoroughfares with a grass tuft running along the middle like a giant Mohican.

On such roads, if I meet anything larger than a Rhode Island Red, one of us will have to give way. I shouldn't complain: I get to some lovely places that even Fáilte Ireland hasn't discovered.

Last Saturday was a fine day and my intrepid phone took me on an unexpected tour of east Galway to towns like Kiltormer and Clontuskert.

On the way home, I came to the top of a hill near the pretty village of Woodford and had my breath taken away by the panoramic view of the valley below, and Lough Derg stretched out like molten silver in the evening sun.

My journey had taken me to a fine 184ac residential farm outside Ballinasloe, at a place called Ashford near Creagh. The property is coming to auction with a guide of €1.2m.

Just before I left Ballinasloe on the old Dublin Road, a left-hand turn took me out the Roscommon Road, the R357, and after about 2km, I turned left down a paved cul-de-sac.

The house and yard are near the end of the road that leads on to one last property at the River Suck.

The house is a solid traditional two-storey farmhouse that includes an entrance porch and hallway, a sitting room, a kitchen with some fitted units, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The place is habitable, but will need work to modernise it. Along with the yard on 0.75ac, it will be available as one lot at auction.

Out of doors, the yard is basic and made up of a three-column hay shed, a range of stone sheds, small open-bay sheds and cattle-handling facilities.

The farm will be offered in lots, with the main section made up of 124ac of ground stretching out behind the house and rising to a nice elevation, giving views of Ballinasloe.

This portion is made up of large fields, well fenced with electric fences and hedgerow, and bounded on the lower level by the river.

The land is firm under foot, under a fine sward of grass and currently being grazed by cattle that look as healthy as any you will see.

This part of the property has a few entrances from the cul-de-sac, and inside one of the gates is a spacious and sturdy set of cattle pens capable of holding animals large and small for testing or loading.

On the opposite side of the laneway, the land is in two lots, of 35ac and 24ac, with plenty of frontage.

The ground is not as good in places as the ground at the opposite side of the road and some of it not as well minded, but it is nevertheless decent, fertile ground.

Overall, this is a great block of land in one piece, with great privacy and excellent access.

It will undoubtedly attract interest from a range of sectors when it comes to auction at the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, on Friday, September 27 at 3pm.

