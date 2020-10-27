Prime farms guided at up to €12,000 per acre as land sales hold strong

After headlining sales in Munster over the last few years, land sales in Tipperary have been quieter this year. It will be interesting to see what the private treaty of two holdings at Lisheen, Killoran, Moyne in Co. Tipperary will make.

A 41ac residential holding with a dwelling in need of repair is guided by auctioneers Knight Frank at €495,000 while a residential holding on 6.6ac is guided at €85,000.

Located within 5km of the villages of Lisheen, Moyne and Templetuohy the lands are close to the M7 and M8 and within striking distance of Thurles, Templemore and Urlingford.

The 41ac parcel is currently in tillage, and laid out in eight fields with about 650m of road frontage, of which 350m is to the north and 300m faces west to the Ballyduff Road. The dwelling on the lands is in need of repair, or replacement while a yard with the property includes a range of outbuildings and a slatted shed. The prime agricultural lands would ideally suit dairy, bloodstock or tillage farming and Knight Frank expect strong interest. The second lot comprised of 6.6ac comes with a three-bedroom, two-storey residence in need of modernisation or refurbishment with an adjoining yard made up of a haybarn and two lean-to sheds. This two-storey residence on 6.6ac at Lisheen is guided at €85,000.

This two-storey residence on 6.6ac at Lisheen is guided at €85,000. The auctioneers anticipate strong interest from customer looking for a work-from-home residence or a hobby farm. The lands will be sold by auction at a date and manner to be advised. Riverside holding in Waterford Staying in Munster and moving south to the Cork-Waterford boundary, a beautiful 52ac riverside farm on the edge of Ballyduff village is on the market and for sale by private treaty with a guide of €12,000 per acre. Located at Ballyduff Upper the farm adjoins the village and is 8km from Lismore and 20km from Fermoy. Selling agent Michael Barry of Dick Barry & Sons describes the land as top quality roadside ground that is sound and level, well laid out in six fields and serviced by a mains water supply. A 52ac farm bounded by the Blackwater River in Ballyduff is guided at €12,000 per acre

A 52ac farm bounded by the Blackwater River in Ballyduff is guided at €12,000 per acre Bisected by the main road the property has plenty of road frontage and lots of river frontage on to the Blackwater River. According to the auctioneer part of the lower end is liable to flooding on occasion, but the water drains back to the river as quickly as it comes. Excellent farm buildings on the holding include a four-column slatted cubicle house, a machinery shed and cattle handling facilities. Substantial Westmeath grazing Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh is bringing a substantial 120ac Westmeath farm to auction in the next few days with a guide price of between €350,000 and €400,000 per acre. Accessed by a hard-core right of way from the road the farm is located at Farrow, Bunbrosna 12km west of Mullingar, off the Sligo road, and east of Ballinalack. The holding is described as a south-facing farm with frontage on to Lough Iron where 35ac is part of an SAC. The main portion, extending to 85ac, is described as fine grazing ground laid out in a series of older divisions fenced with traditional hedgerow and fine stands of trees giving plenty of shelter. According to Padraic Murtagh the holding has the makings of a good grass farm. Given the current Covid restrictions the property will be offered for auction by telephone at 3pm this Thursday, October 29. Prospective customers are asked to register with James L Murtagh auctioneers prior to auction.