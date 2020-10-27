Farming

Prime farms guided at up to €12,000 per acre as land sales hold strong

Three solid holdings are waiting for new owners in Tipperary, Waterford and Westmeath

A 41ac residential holding at Lisheen, Co Tipperary is guided at €495,000

Jim O'Brien

After headlining sales in Munster over the last few years, land sales in Tipperary have been quieter this year. It will be interesting to see what the private treaty of two holdings at Lisheen, Killoran, Moyne in Co. Tipperary will make.

A 41ac residential holding with a dwelling in need of repair is guided by auctioneers Knight Frank at €495,000 while a residential holding on 6.6ac is guided at €85,000.

Located within 5km of the villages of Lisheen, Moyne and Templetuohy the lands are close to the M7 and M8 and within striking distance of Thurles, Templemore and Urlingford.