Prime beef-fattening land in North Dublin

Singing the praises of the quality of the land in the area, and specifically around Garristown, he quotes a beef farmer who rented a lot of ground in the vicinity.

"The man claimed 40ac of the ground around here could produce more than what 60ac in another area would produce," he said.

Mr Flynn is handling the auction of a 35ac farm located 80 metres from the village of Garristown. The private treaty sale is being guided at €14,000/ac.

Laid out in two lots of permanent pasture, the holding will be sold at auction this Friday.

The first lot is a 14ac piece of ground with 250 metres of frontage on to the Church Hill Road, while the second is a 21ac parcel with 1,300ft of frontage on to the Pucky Lane.

The latter piece has outbuildings in the form of stabling, which Mr Flynn believes could clear the way for a planning application for a residence or further equestrian development.

"North Dublin is known for its horticulture, but it is also renowned for its equestrian farms and I expect this farm will draw attention from that sector," said Mr Flynn.