Price gap widens in land market

Good grazing ground is generally selling for between €9,000/ac and €10,000/ac despite this year's poor weather, the continuing fodder difficulties, and the threat of Brexit.

However, two recent land-price surveys also noted a widening gulf in sale values between top-class land and marginal ground, with prices ranging from €15,000/ac to €4,000/ac.

The surveys were carried out on behalf of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) and estate agents Sherry FitzGerald, and were published at last week's Ploughing Championships.

The IPAV report found that the average national price was in the region of €9,000/ac to €9,500/ac.

However, it described agricultural land prices in the last 12 months as "steady but uneven", with a broad price range which was determined by "location and quality".

A selection of IPAV members saw prices range from €4,000/ac paid for marginal lands to €15,000/ac paid for smaller plots within the commuter belt of Dublin and other large population centres.

The inclement weather was one of the main factors affecting sentiment and confidence in 2018, according to the IPAV report.

IPAV chief executive Pat Davitt said land values are generally a key indicator of the agricultural sector's health.