Powerful ground - 212ac tillage and grazing farm with a guide price of €1.9m

The latest large holding to face the auction room is a 212ac residential property with extensive farm buildings at Kilcotty, Enniscorthy in Co Wexford. The farm will be sold at public auction with a guide price of €1.9m.

Located on the R744 about 6.5km east of Enniscorthy, the place is about 3km from access to the N11. It has substantial road frontage on to the R744 and on to a secondary road, with a separate entrance to the yard. It will be sold in lots.

The holding was for sale by the owner last autumn but he passed away just before the auction. The property is now the subject of an executor sale.

The holding comes with a traditional-style farmhouse and an extensive range of sheds and outbuildings

In a mix of grass and tillage, it is described by Frank McGuinness of Sherry FitzGerald O'Leary Kinsella as a prime agricultural property.

It includes a solid two-storey farmhouse reached by a tree-lined avenue in a private setting surrounded by trees.

Extending to 1,765 sq ft, the accommodation includes a reception hall, a sitting room, a kitchen with fitted units and a Stanley cooker. There is also a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom downstairs along with a utility and a back hall.

Upstairs are three further bedrooms and a bathroom. According to Mr McGuinness the house is structurally sound but in need of renovation and modernisation.