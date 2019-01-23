Farmland in County Limerick has been sold for a record €1m.

Ploughing ahead - farmland sells for new record of €1m

The sale of 27 acres in Adare works out at almost €38,000 an acre.

The average price of an acre of good quality land in the county usually reaches approximately €10,000/acre.

Cattle had been grazing the million-euro pastures in recent times.

It's understood that a Dublin-based businessman beat off competition to purchase the parcel of land at Curraghbeg, located 1km from the village.

Selling agent Tom Crosse, of GVM Auctioneers, remained tight-lipped about the recent sale that has been the talk of Adare.

However, he did confirm that there was "fever interest" in the property and that agreement had been reached.

It is understood from local sources that while the winning bid was €1,000,000, the auctioneers had been guiding €750,000 for the land.