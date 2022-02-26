Plenty of possibilities in Wicklow for farming, building or wilding

This land at Ballinacooley, Glenealy, Co Wicklow has mainly farming potential and is guided at €12,000 to €15,000/ac

Two land parcels coming to auction on the outskirts of Glenealy near Wicklow town have farming and development potential and prices to match the different uses. A 27ac parcel on Ballymanus Lane with commercial potential is guided at €20,000/ac while at the other side of the village a c40ac parcel at Ballinacooley, with less commercial potential, is guided at €12,000 to €15,000/ac.

The Ballymanus lands will be offered in lots and an entire.

Located behind a number of one-off houses the property is all in grass and laid out in three lovely feels sheltered by woodland to one boundary. It adjoins the local GAA field while a large commercial complex bounds it on another side. At auction the holding can be bought as an entire of 27.08ac or, alternatively, in three lots that will include a 17.03ac parcel, and two parcels of 5.36ac and 4.69ac respectively.

While recognising its agricultural potential Pat O‘Neill of O’Neill Flanagan is guiding the sale at the development end of the market with a guide price of €20,000/ac.

At the other end of the village the same auctioneer is selling a 40.27ac parcel of agricultural land at Ballinacooley, Glenealy. Located at the rear of Carraig View housing estate the lands are accessed over a railway track that leads to a private gated entrance. All in grass and laid out in one lovely field the property can be bought as an entire or in four lots .

Three of the lots are 10ac in size while one extends to 10.27ac. parcel. The property at Ballinacooley has a guide more in line with agricultural prices and is quoted at €12,000/ac to €15,000/ac.

Interested parties must register with the offices of O’Neill Flanagan to register their attendance at the sale. The auction for both properties will be held at the Glenview Hotel, Glen of the Downs, Delgany, Co Wicklow at 3pm on Thursday, March 10.

While the auction for the Glenealy land happens at the Glenview Hotel, not far away Brian Clarke of Clarke auctioneers is selling c11ac of mixed quality grazing lands in the locality of Glen of the Downs. The private treaty sale is guided at €100,000.

Described as elevated and sloping the property overlooks the Wicklow coastline towards Wicklow Head. While the lands are overgrown and untouched by farming hand for some time, they could be used as light grazing, for pony paddocking, tree plantation or conservation. Access is via a cul-de-sac roadway leading to The Downs road.

The place is fenced by a mix of stone walls, ditches and stock proof fencing in varying states of repair. The auctioneer believes it is ideal for forestry plantation, conservation or private amenity. “In fact, I have been contacted by a few people looking at it with a view to planting it with deciduous trees to replace those lost when the motorway went through,” he said.