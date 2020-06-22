Pictures: Wexford farm primed for dairy conversion

Wexford property continues to make good money and is generally found at the upper echelons of the land price stakes every year.

A 77ac non-residential farm not far from the famous Boolavogue is to be sold by public auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac and should keep the Wexford average up when it comes to auction.

The property at Ballyorley Lower near Ferns is at the heart of the prime farming area of north Wexford, 3km from Boolavogue and The Harrow, 8km from Ferns and 15km from Enniscorthy.

Auctioneer David Quinn of Quinn Property says the land has extensive frontage on to a local road and is laid out in three large divisions, with half in grass and half in tillage. The free-draining ground is described as being of excellent quality.

Although leased in recent years for grazing and crops, the holding was once a dairy farm and much of the basic infrastructure is still intact.

This includes an internal roadway and piped water from a private well.

Located near the public road, the yard is made up of a range of sheds. These include a six-column slatted shed with a feed passage. Adjoining this is a cubicle shed with 46 cubicles and the former dairy facilities, which include the parlour and pit with space for eight cows at either side and a dairy.

All the machinery has been removed, but the provision of a milking machine and feed bins would get the dairy up and running again.

Auction

There is also a toilet and a pumphouse, while other facilities include a calving shed, cattle-handling facilities and two concrete silage slabs and a hard core yard.

The property will be sold as an entire or in lots with one parcel comprising the yard and 47ac and plenty of road frontage. A 30ac parcel with laneway access can be sold separately.

The auction takes place at the Carnew offices of Quinn Property at 3pm on Wednesday, July 8.

Potential: The 77ac holding near Boolavogue has been leased for grazing and crops in recent years, but was formerly a dairy farm and much of the basic milking infrastructure is intact

Whatsapp Potential: The 77ac holding near Boolavogue has been leased for grazing and crops in recent years, but was formerly a dairy farm and much of the basic milking infrastructure is intact

