Pictures: Victorian estate on 180ac hits the market in Longford

Potential: The 180ac holding near Ardagh, Co Longford comes with extensive road frontage of several hundred metres on to two local roads
Stone work: The detached three-bay, two-storey-over-basement house was rebuilt c. 1845
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Oldtown House is a Victorian estate on 180ac at Oldtown near the picturesque village of Ardagh in Co Longford. The property is for sale as an entire with a guide price of €750,000.

Located less than 10km from Longford town the detached three-bay, two-storey over basement house was rebuilt c. 1845. Most recently owned by the Molihan family, prior to that the property was associated with the Gregg family. The Greggs originally settled in the area in 1688, and the present house may be close to or on the site of an earlier house that features in the Ordnance Survey map of 1838.

One James Gregg of Oldtown was High Sheriff of Longford in 1809. The place was later the residence of Thornton Gregg and may have been in the ownership of a Rev. Thomas Gregg c. 1870.

The stone house is typical of its era and still has many of the traditional features associated with residences such as this. The basement is home to the kitchen with fitted units along with a pantry, a utility and a bathroom. There are three other spaces at this level that could be used for a variety of purposes.

The elegant entrance hall has high ceilings, decorative coving and a ceiling rose while an inner hall leads to the basement and the first floor. The ground floor is home to a drawing room, a sitting room and a library. These light filled spaces afford great views over the garden and include features such as wood panelling, ornate plasterwork and decorative fireplaces. Upstairs there are four large bedrooms, a box room and a bathroom.

According to Fintan McGill of Sherry FitzGerald McGill, the house is structurally sound but internally could do with some renovation.

To the rear of the residence is a large traditional courtyard dating back to the 1800s with a range of traditional out-offices and sheds. There are no modern farm buildings with the property.

The majority of the lands are in upland grazing laid out in about 13 fields of natural pasture along with a walled garden/orchard.

"In terms of rating the quality of the land from 1 to 10 I would give it a 7 or 8," Fintan McGill says. "It is good quality farmland that has been well looked after. There is also a three-bedroom stone cottage on the property that could be renovated and provide extra income."

The holding comes with extensive road frontage of several hundred metres on to two local roads and with attention could be transformed into a good grazing farm.

The property will be sold at public auction at the Mullingar Park Hotel on Friday August 16 at 4pm. The sale is jointly handled by Sherry FitzGerald McGill and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.

