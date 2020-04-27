Pictures: Top-class dairy farm with 158ac and housing for 500 head of stock sells for almost €16,000/ac

Suircastle, a 158ac residential farm near Golden in south Tipperary, sold recently making in excess of €2.5m or almost €16,000/ac.

Withdrawn from auction last year the property sold after a private treaty sale handled jointly by Jordan Town and Country Estate Agents and Dougan FitzGerald of Clonmel.

Located 15km from Tipperary town and 11km from Cashel, the fully operational dairy farm has a range of top-class dairy facilities and extensive accommodation.

Originally a tillage farm, it was purchased in 2003 and converted to dairying.

The dairy operation can carry 300 cows with housing for up to 500 head of stock in total. The 14-unit milking infrastructure comes with a 10,500 litre bulk-tank and a feed silo.

Sheds include a 12-column, double A-roof structure with 200 cubicles, automatic scrapers and feeding passages, while another shed holds 84 cubicles. An open-air cubicle unit has 60 spaces on rubber mats with covered bars.

A range of spacious calf and calving sheds is fitted with automatic, electronically controlled feeders. Other buildings include machinery sheds, fodder storage sheds, a smaller slatted feeding unit and two silage pits.

The land is laid out in typical dairy fashion in watered paddocks serviced by a network of firm internal roads giving easy access to all the paddocks.

A parcel of 13ac with cattle-handling facilities and up to 800m in road frontage is located about 500m from the main farm on the road between Golden and New Inn.

The land is all level grazing ground in top order and serviced with piped water.

Expand Close Anafi 1.6.0 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anafi 1.6.0

The residence is a modern dormer bungalow in turn-key condition. The accommodation includes three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs , an ensuite bedroom downstairs, a kitchen- dining area, a television room and a large sitting room.

There is a large garage/shed beside the house that is set on a concrete apron.

Commenting on the sale, Paddy Jordan said: “Even in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, business can get done if you have the right article — and investing in land is still a sure bet, in these uncertain times.”

The property was bought as an investment by a midlands-based businessman who intends to appoint a manager on the farm and continue the dairy operation.





Online Editors