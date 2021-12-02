Farming

Pictures: See inside the 19ac Meath residential farm extended and renovated to perfection

Nothing to be done on this classy property

Betaghstown lodge is a combination of the old and new
All facilities at Betaghstown are finished to a high standard
The land at Betaghstown is the best of grazing ground
The finish on the stable block is in keeping with the original architecture of the house
The rooms at Betaghstown are light-filled
The living dining and kitchen area is open plan
The stable block at Betaghstown

Betaghstown lodge is a combination of the old and new

All facilities at Betaghstown are finished to a high standard

The land at Betaghstown is the best of grazing ground

The finish on the stable block is in keeping with the original architecture of the house

The rooms at Betaghstown are light-filled

The living dining and kitchen area is open plan

The stable block at Betaghstown

Betaghstown lodge is a combination of the old and new

Jim O'Brien

This seems to be the time of year for the sale of smaller equestrian properties, and it is certainly a good time to be selling rural residential holdings that include smaller parcels of land.

A superbly finished 19ac residential equine holding at Cortown in Co Meath is one such place and is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €950,000.

