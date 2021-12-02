Pictures: See inside the 19ac Meath residential farm extended and renovated to perfection

This seems to be the time of year for the sale of smaller equestrian properties, and it is certainly a good time to be selling rural residential holdings that include smaller parcels of land.

A superbly finished 19ac residential equine holding at Cortown in Co Meath is one such place and is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €950,000.

All facilities at Betaghstown are finished to a high standard

All facilities at Betaghstown are finished to a high standard

Betaghstown Lodge is located 6km from Kells and 14km from Navan with easy access to the motorway system. The holding is centred around an old stone-built lodge with a sympathetic extension covering 2,153 sq ft.

Tastefully designed and finished in 2014 where the stone and redbrick are exposed in the original part of the house while the generous use of glass lets in lots of light. The interior accommodation includes an open plan area incorporating the kitchen, dining room and living space. Across the entrance hall is a sitting room and a lounge bathed in daylight.

The finish on the stable block is in keeping with the original architecture of the house

The finish on the stable block is in keeping with the original architecture of the house

Upstairs are three bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, and the family bathroom. The master bedroom has floor to ceiling windows giving wonderful views over the surrounding countryside. The finished house has a garden area that includes a paved patio and mature lawns with a range of trees and shrubs.

While the house has a BER rating of D1 no expense has been spared in relation to insulation with triple -glazed windows installed in the extension.

The rooms at Betaghstown are light-filled

The rooms at Betaghstown are light-filled

The equestrian facilities are centred around a lovely red-brick and stone stable block containing six loose boxes along with a tack room and a mare and foal box. Other equestrian facilities include a sand and fibre lunging ring, a machinery shed along with a holding pen and chute.

The land is described as high-grade grazing ground in five fields that are divided into paddocks by the best of stud and rail fencing with water supplied to each one. A pebble driveway leads from the electric gates to the house.

The land at Betaghstown is the best of grazing ground

The land at Betaghstown is the best of grazing ground

Rosemary McKeown of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers reports lively interest in the property. “It is a gorgeous place,” she said, “a beautiful traditional house with a lovely modern twist.

The equine facilities are second to none and finished to a high specification. The land has been excellently farmed and managed and is laid out to perfection.