Pictures: Billionaire Comer buys €7m Meath stud farm

Luke Comer
Luke Comer

Samantha McCaughren and John Reynolds

Billionaire property developer Luke Comer has acquired Dollanstown Stud in Kilcock, Co Meath, a restored Georgian house and event riding facility on 365 acres of land in the heart of horse-breeding country, for around €7m.

The Galway-born businessman - who divides his time between Monaco, Ireland, London, Germany and Athens - declined to elaborate on what he paid for the property.

Its recent guide price was €7.5m, but had been on the market for €9.25m last year.

"I paid a bit less than the asking price. Contracts were exchanged recently," he said.

The property's former owner, a Swedish businessman, restored many of the original features in the 8,400 sq ft house, which dates back to the 1700s.

Comer owns a number of other stud farms and 8,000 acres of land in Wicklow, Dublin, and Kildare, where he keeps almost 600 horses.

Prior to the 1980s, Dollanstown produced a rich pedigree of champion horses, including three Derby winners. Its facilities include several arenas and 70 stables.

In a recent interview, Comer revealed that his and his brother Brian's property firm, The Comer Group is now worth close to €5bn, excluding debt, and has an annual rent roll of almost €100m.

