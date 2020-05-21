Phones hopping for Roscommon residential farms

Compact farm: The 27ac holding near Mount Talbot on the Galway/Roscommon border is guided at €175,000

The phone was hopping as soon as the signs went up for the sale of a 114ac dispersed residential farm at Caggle and Tully near Strokestown in Co Roscommon, writes Jim O'Brien.

In a number of separate lots, the holding is about 6.5km from Strokestown, 11km from Roscommon, 16km from Elphin and 20km from Castlerea. The sale is guided at between €500,000 and €600,000 by auctioneer TP Walsh of Dromod in Co Leitrim.

The dwelling is a two-storey traditional farmhouse in need of complete renovation.

The land is made up of 70ac of very good grazing ground with the remainder in more marginal land. The property is divided into a number of lots. These include a 38ac portion of grazing ground and a 45ac parcel of similar ground. A 31ac portion of good grazing ground is located a mile away from the main residence, which can be bought on 0.5ac as a separate lot. Although dispersed in nature, the property can be bought as an entire. The auctioneer expects the major interest to focus on the various lots. Mount Talbot farm sale Staying in Co Roscommon, auctioneer Ivan Connaughton is handling the sale of a 27ac residential farm at Cloonakilleg, Mount Talbot, on the Galway border, with river frontage on to the Suck that forms the county boundary. The private treaty sale is guided at €175,000. Located 13km from Roscommon town the property comprises a traditional, single-storey two bedroom cottage in good condition. The outbuildings include a relatively modern round roof shed with lean-to and a series of dated older sheds. The land is in two lots fronting on to the River Suck and made up of c.8ac of better quality lands and c.19.23ac of good to average ground with river access. A further 33ac in a variety of lots is also available.