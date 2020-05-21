Farming

Phones hopping for Roscommon residential farms

The phone was hopping as soon as the signs went up for the sale of a 114ac dispersed residential farm at Caggle and Tully near Strokestown in Co Roscommon, writes Jim O'Brien.

In a number of separate lots, the holding is about 6.5km from Strokestown, 11km from Roscommon, 16km from Elphin and 20km from Castlerea. The sale is guided at between €500,000 and €600,000 by auctioneer TP Walsh of Dromod in Co Leitrim.

The dwelling is a two-storey traditional farmhouse in need of complete renovation.