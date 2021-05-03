Period house on 30ac in Meath for just under a million 

The original house has been substantially extended

The main shed contains seven loose boxes and other equestrian essentials

The equestrian facilities include stabling, turn out paddocks and a sand arena.

In one block, the land extends to 30ac with sheds and plenty of road frontage

Glebe house fronts on to the road

The 19th century residence on 30ac near Slane has been full restored and extended

Glebe House at Beauparc near Slane in Co Meath is as its name suggests a period property.

Sitting on 30ac of good grazing ground, it is in top class condition having been tastefully renovated and extended by the current owners.

The holding is on the private treaty market with a guide of €950,000 in a sale handled by Savills.

Located between the N51 and the N2 about 5.5km from Slane and 11km from Navan the house was built as a rectory about 200 years ago.

The current owners, while retaining the character of the house, converted and extended it into a spacious, light-filled and comfortable five-bedroom home.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall leading to two spacious sitting rooms, while to the rear of the ground floor the large kitchen/diner leads to a sunroom looking out on a private garden.

The remaining accommodation on the ground floor includes a utility with storage and bathroom.

At first floor level is the family bathroom and five large bedrooms, with one ensuite.

The house sits at the centre of a 30ac farm on a site fully enclosed by mature beech hedging with specimen horse chestnut, beech and ash trees to the rear.

Farmyard

The farmyard and sheds are laid out in two locations.

The first shed is close to the house and consists of a three-column lofted hay-barn enclosed with block walls and corrugated sheeting. There is a single bay lean-to on one side.

A newer shed is located close to a sand arena. The shed contains seven loose boxes including one foaling box, a tack room and is serviced by mains water and electricity.

The sand arena has separate access from the road and easy access to the turnout paddocks and grazing fields.

Paddocks

The land is laid out in five main divisions with over 300m of road frontage.

The top quality ground is level and sheltered by mature hedgerows dotted with specimen trees.

Each paddock has piped water and is well fenced.

The auctioneers describe it as a well-minded holding and, while suitable for any agricultural purpose, it is particularly suitable for livestock farming. It would also make an ideal base for a family with equestrian interests.

