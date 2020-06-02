Period dwelling on 7ac in Wicklow

Tongoo House: the period dwelling on 7ac in Kilbride, Co Wicklow has been restored and fully renovated

Tongoo House on 7ac at Kilcandra, Kilbride in Co Wicklow is over 100 years old and stands on a lovely elevated position.

Approached by a winding driveway, the period dwelling has been restored and fully renovated. The accommodation includes three double bedrooms, two living rooms and a kitchen.

Outside, the land is laid out in well-fenced paddocks, with an arena, landscaped gardens and ample parking. Three large agricultural buildings to the rear include four stables and a workshop. The buildings would be ideal for storage facilities or for a small farming enterprise.

Tongoo House is close to the M11, 10 minutes from Wicklow town, with Brittas Bay 15 minutes away and Kilmacurragh Gardens just around the corner.

The sale is handled by Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly and guided at €695,000.

Indo Farming