Peninsular farming: 94ac and 30ac West Cork farms hit the market

It is reached by a private avenue from a public road and is in two separate divisions, made up of an 89ac portion and a parcel of 4.6ac separated from the rest.

The accommodation includes a living room, sitting room, an office, a kitchen, a utility and a guest WC on the ground floor, while upstairs, there are five bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is described by John Hodnett of selling agents Hodnett Forde Clonakilty as a fine house with PVC windows and doors, and central heating, but needs internal refurbishing.

The traditional-style hosue with the 94ac farm for sale at Ballinadee, Co Cork

The yard is made up of a series of good farm buildings that include a round roofed, three-column haybarn with a four column lean-to in cubicles to one side. There is a three-column double breasted lean-to to the other with storage spaces and slatted accommodation.

Behind that barn is a another three-column haybarn with a lean-to, while closer to the house is a traditional slate-roofed shed with lovely stonework. The farm was a dairy farm in its heyday.

According to Mr Hodnett, up to 70ac of the land is the best of ground, with some of the remainder close to the river inclined to be wet. Divided into a series of 15 fields, the land is in permanent pasture and, while let for a number of years, is in good heart. The residence and yard are located at the centre of the farm. The boundary at one side has the shelter of a strip of woodland and there are also some nice trees around the house.

Foilareal Bay farm sale

Staying in West Cork and peninsular living, Henry O'Leary is handling the sale of a 30ac residential farm at Foilareal Bay, Dunworley, Bandon. The property can be bought with 20ac or 30ac and is guided at €450,000.

Set on a headland that separates Dunworley Bay from Foilareal Bay, it is located 8km from Timoleague, 14km from Clonakilty and 23km from Bandon.

Mr O'Leary says the property is in need of extensive refurbishment, while a range of stone outbuildings are roofless.

The land rises away from the sea, creating a basin effect that gives shelter to the landward part of the farm. A 10ac parcel can be sold separately and this is made up of good ground with plenty of road frontage.

The house can be sold with 20ac that runs down to the sea, which is accessed by an old track that was hewn out of the rocks in the days before mini diggers and pneumatic rock breakers.

Splendid isolation: The 30ac residential farm at Foilareal Bay, 23km from Bandon, is guided at €450,000

The track would have been used to bring seaweed from the shore.

Mr O'Leary says the place has the makings of the dream hobby farm. Two overseas bidders are currently in competition for the holding.

Local and overseas buyers will be fighting it out for two attractive farm properties on the market in West Cork

Indo Farming