Palatial spread on 5ac expected to break the million mark

Kiltennel House at Ballymoney, Gorey in Co Wexford is a palatial property on five acres of gardens and parkland. A three-bedroom lodge is also part of the package. The five-bedroom main house was a bed and breakfast in recent years and also hosted a horse riding school.

The coastal location gives it easy access to a range of local beaches - Courtown and Castletown are five minutes' drive away while Gorey is 5km away.

The house is a fine property with a range of spacious and elegant reception rooms, a fully fitted modern kitchen complete with an AGA while two of the five bedrooms have ensuite facilities.

Features include marble flooring, cast iron fireplaces, Adams and Carrara marble fireplaces and impeccable interior décor.

The house and lands with the three-bedroom lodge are offered for sale by joint agents David Quinn of Quinn Properties and Coldwell Banker. The sale is guided at €1.15m.

