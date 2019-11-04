More than 37,000 acres of agricultural land was sold in Ireland in 2018, with the highest number of transactions occurring in the west, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Over 37,000 agriculture land sales in Ireland in 2018, with highest number of sales in the west

The figures show that 37,436 acres was sold last year at a total value of €210.8 million and a median price of €6,444.

This volume of agricultural land sold represented 0.3pc of all the available agricultural land in Ireland and there was a 13.5pc increase in the volume of agricultural land sold when compared with 2017.

The mean price in 2018 was €5,631 per acre with a mean transaction size of 17.9 acres.

The analysis highlights that there is a large difference in the price of arable land and permanent grassland in Ireland. Arable land made up 4.62pc of the total agricultural land sold in Ireland, however, it accounted for 9.16pc of the total value of agricultural land sold.

In 2018, the median price for arable land was €11,821 per acre while the median price for permanent grassland was €6,186 per acre.

With a median price of €10,006 per acre, the mid-east was the most expensive place to purchase land in 2018. The west region was the least expensive region with a median price of €4,829 per acre.

The mid-east was the region with the highest mean price per acre of agricultural land with an acre of land selling at a mean price of €9,013 in 2018. The lowest mean price per acre was in the Border region where an acre of land was €3,469.

The west had the highest number of agricultural land transactions in 2018 with 685 transactions occurring. The south-east had the lowest number of transactions with only 123 transactions taking place in 2018.

The west had the largest volume of agricultural land sold in 2018 with 10,416 acres sold. The smallest volume of land was sold in the south-east region where 2,233 acres were sold in 2018.

The highest value of agricultural land sold in Ireland was in the west, where €44.69 million worth of land was sold in 2018. The south-east had the lowest value of land sold in 2018 with €17.41 million worth of land sold.

Outside of Dublin, the most expensive price per acre of arable land was in the mid-west region with a median price of €16,817 per acre in 2018. The highest median price per acre of permanent grassland was in the south-sast at €9,941 per acre.

The lowest price per acre for arable land was in the West with a median price per acre of €6,425 per acre and the lowest price per acre for permanent grassland was also in the west region at €4,829 per acre.

The largest difference in median price between arable land and permanent grassland was in the mid-west region where arable land cost €8,789 more per acre than permanent grassland.

The mid-west had the highest mean price per acre for arable land with a price of €15,299 per acre. The south-east had the highest price per acre of permanent grassland with a mean price of €7,545 per acre.

The lowest price per acre for arable land was in the west with a mean price of €9,049. The lowest price per acre for permanent grassland was in the border region with a mean price of €3,469 per acre.

The west had the highest number of permanent grassland transactions in 2018 with 681 transactions. The highest number of arable land transactions were in the mid-East with 37.

The region with the largest area of arable land sold in 2018 was the mid-east with 1,033 acres sold. The west had the highest volume of permanent grassland sold in 2018 with 10,370 acres.

The mid-east had the highest value of arable land sold in 2018 with a total value of €10.88 million. The west had the highest value of permanent grassland sold with a total value of €44.28 million.

