Over €36,000/ac paid for Wexford seaside property, while West Cork farms hope for similar returns

The two-storey house with the 26ac farm at Brulea, Glandore has PVC windows and doors and is in good condition

The 26ac of land at Glandore is in two sections with the better 13ac inland with the house and 13ac closer to the coast in rough grazing.

This 72.4ac farm at Oldmill near Rosslare in Wexford sold for €1.62m

The 33ac farm at Reagh overlooks Bantry Bay to the north and Dunmanus Bay to the south and is about 6km from Kilcrohane

The farm buildings at Reagh, Kilcrohane are on a lovely site but acquisition of residential planning could be challenging.

In these glorious summer days, coastal properties are attracting buyers with deep pockets. Part of a coastal farm in Wexford made over €36,800/ac at auction last week, while across the country in West Cork vendors of seaside holdings are hoping for similar outcomes.

Among these is a 26ac residential coastal farm holding located 10 minutes from Glandore and Roscarberry. It can be sold as an entire or in lots with an overall guide price of €325,000.

Currently in pasture with good road frontage, the lands are in two blocks in a mixture of good grazing ground with some rougher land nearer the coast.

The residence is a traditional, three bedroom, two-storey farmhouse that has been modernised to include features such as dormer windows and PVC windows and doors. Attached to the house is a lofted store. The out offices are comprised of a haybarn with lean-to and a couple of stables and a cattle crush. Among the services on the property is a private water supply and electricity.

According to auctioneer John Hodnett of Hodnett Fordem, the farm has some magnificent Atlantic views with great views over Tralong Bay.

It can be bought in two lots or as an entire. A parcel of 13ac in the southern section nearer the coast includes the farm buildings and is described as more exposed to the elements than the northern section but has good road frontage and better sea views.

A parcel of 13ac to be sold with the house is the better part of the ground. It too has good road frontage and is laid out in a number manageable fields.

Mr Hodnett reports great interest in the property, saying the traffic on the website in relation to it has been heavy and he has a strong offer on board.

Sheep’s Head

Staying with the coastal theme and in West Cork, a 33ac farm at Kilcrohane, Sheep’s Head in one of the most scenic areas of the country is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €170,000.

Located in the townsland of Reagh, the farm overlooks Bantry Bay to the north and Dunmanus Bay to the south and is about 6km from Kilcrohane and 28km from Bantry.

The holding, in one parcel and divided by a public road, is currently in grass. It can be bought in its entirety or in two lots of 15ac and 18ac respectively with the 18ac parcel having plenty of road frontage.

The ground is suitable for grazing or meadowing and is divided into a number of fields that are paddocked with water to all paddocks. A fertile island surrounded by mountainy ground auctioneer Henry O’Leary describes it as “a green basin on this scenic headland.”

An old farmyard with a range of traditional sheds and more modern facilities might have residential potential, but planning permission in this area is challenging, especially for people without a local need.

However, Henry O’Leary believes that for a purchaser playing the long game, this property has the potential to multiply any initial investment.

Part of Wexford coastal farm makes €36,800/ac

Across the country on the Wexford coast, a 72.4ac seaside holding with beach frontage at Oldmill, Rosslare sold in lots at online auction last week and doubled its guide to make €1.62m.

In a lively Quinn Property auction with 26 registered bidders, an 11.67ac portion with extensive frontage to the beach and containing an old ruin made €430,000 or €36,846/ac.

A 55.26ac portion of farmland made €670,000 or over €12,000/ac while an unfinished bungalow on 5.6ac made €520,000.

Auctioneer David Quinn credited the location, the land quality, Covid and the Mediterranean weather with delivering a spectacular price.