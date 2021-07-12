Farming

‘Old world’ 39ac farm in Meath is guided at €500,000 

Two compact small holdings in the heart of Co Meath

A three-bedroom bungalow is well-maintained and set back from the road. Set on 5ac with a number of out offices it is guided between €350,00 and €400,000 Expand
The farm at Rathmolyon can be bought in a series of lots Expand
The three-bedroom bungalow at Geronstown and the out offices are in immaculate condition Expand
The land at Geronstown is among the best in Co Meath Expand
The yard at Geronstown comes with equestrian facilities including 10 loose boxes, a tack room, and a sand arena Expand

A three-bedroom bungalow is well-maintained and set back from the road. Set on 5ac with a number of out offices it is guided between €350,00 and €400,000

The farm at Rathmolyon can be bought in a series of lots

The three-bedroom bungalow at Geronstown and the out offices are in immaculate condition

The land at Geronstown is among the best in Co Meath

The yard at Geronstown comes with equestrian facilities including 10 loose boxes, a tack room, and a sand arena

Jim O'Brien

A 39ac farm described as a quaint, old world residential holding on the edge of Rathmolyon village in Co Meath is the type of place attracting a lot of interest in the rural property market.

Set out in a number of lots and guided pre-auction at between €500,000 and €700,000, the executor sale is handled by Thomas Potterton of TE Potterton, Trim.

Fronting the main Summerhill-Rathmolyon road the farm is 8km from Trim and about 20 minutes from the M4.

