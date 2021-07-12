‘Old world’ 39ac farm in Meath is guided at €500,000 

A 39ac farm described as a quaint, old world residential holding on the edge of Rathmolyon village in Co Meath is the type of place attracting a lot of interest in the rural property market.

Set out in a number of lots and guided pre-auction at between €500,000 and €700,000, the executor sale is handled by Thomas Potterton of TE Potterton, Trim.

Fronting the main Summerhill-Rathmolyon road the farm is 8km from Trim and about 20 minutes from the M4.

The farm at Rathmolyon can be bought in a series of lots

It includes a neat bungalow set back from the road and reached by an entrance from a cul-de-sac. The three-bedroom house has been very well maintained, and has an entrance porch, a hall, a sitting room, a bathroom and a kitchen.

A small yard includes two garages, a cow byre, a loose box, a cattle crush and a haybarn. The house and yards on c5ac can be bought as a separate lot guided at between €350,000 and €400,000.

The remaining land is an interesting combination of good grazing ground and two disused sandpits, each extending to about 4ac. These are at either side of the cul-de-sac with independent access and are guided separately at €20,000 to €30,000.

The final lot is made up of just over 25ac of land also accessed from the cul-de-sac.

Described by Mr Potterton as gently undulating farmland laid out in two fields and serviced by cattle-handling facilities, the holding would be suitable for a range of farm enterprises. This portion is guided at between €9,000 and €10,000/ac.

Mr Potterton reports a strong level of interest from the locality and further afield. “It’s a very saleable property in a good, well located village and I expect it to do well,” he said.

The auction will be held at the Property Exchange, Trim on Wednesday, July 21 at 3pm. Covid restrictions and numbers will dictate whether it is held indoors or outdoors.

Slane, Co Meath

Mr Potterton is also handling the sale of a compact 31ac residential farm with equestrian facilities at Geronstown near Slane in Co Meath. It will be sold at auction, guided between €500,000 and €550,000.

The three-bedroom bungalow at Geronstown and the out offices are in immaculate condition

Located 2 to 3km from Slane the farm is centred around a neat three-bedroom bungalow, in immaculate condition inside and out, with a sitting room, kitchen/dining room, bathroom and utility.

The yard has 10 looseboxes, a tack room, a three-column haybarn with a two-column lean-to, along with a sand arena and a number of general-purpose outbuildings.

The yard at Geronstown comes with equestrian facilities including 10 loose boxes, a tack room, and a sand arena

The land extends to almost 30ac in four undulating divisions of permanent pasture that were well minded and nurtured over the years with good attention paid to soil quality and crop rotation.

The holding, once a dairy farm, was transformed into a horse training holding where the current owners bred and trained numerous winners in Ireland and in the UK.

The land at Geronstown is among the best in Co Meath

The auction takes place at the Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Wednesday, August 4.