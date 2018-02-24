Off the beaten track elegance in Co Offaly - Georgian residence on 62ac guided at €530,000
Shinrone is a quiet place on the Offaly side of the Tipperary border, but the village has played host to many a music legend.
The place is home to a massive parish hall built by Fr Frank Bergin, a very enterprising priest back in the 1980s.
To pay for the construction bills and upkeep of the building, along with funding the renovation of the Church and building a new school the priest linked up with Roscrea music promoter, Tom Stapleton.
Together they brought the likes of Arlo Guthrie, The Waterboys, Nanci Griffith, Don McLean, Meatloaf and Billy Connolly to the new parish hall.
I was in Shinrone last week to walk a 62ac residential tillage and grass farm with a period house and the remnants of a traditional farmyard. It comes to auction under the gavel of John Ryan of Birr with a guide price of €530,000.
Woodbrook House is about 2km from Shinrone on the Dunkerrin Road and about 10km from the N7 at Dunkerrin and 5km from the Barack Obama Plaza on the M7.
The house is approached by an old avenue that winds its way through the front fields and crosses the Little Brosna River over a quaint stone bridge.
A three storey Georgian building in need of complete refurbishment, the residence has loads of character and plenty of potential.