Many children from farming families long to own their own few acres and when time and fortune turn in their favour, they go in search of their own parcel of ground as the place they call home.

In that regard, auctioneers tell me that while some non-farming buyers are returning to the market in search of development land, a sizeable number of land parcels are being bought by sons and daughters of the soil in search of the hobby farm.

Typical of these properties is this residential holding near Knocklong, Co Limerick.