Non-farming buyers are returning to the market in search of development land

The 49ac residential farm near Knocklong, Co Limerick is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €430,000.
The 49ac residential farm near Knocklong, Co Limerick is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €430,000.

You can take the child from the land, but you can't take the land from the child.

Many children from farming families long to own their own few acres and when time and fortune turn in their favour, they go in search of their own parcel of ground as the place they call home.

In that regard, auctioneers tell me that while some non-farming buyers are returning to the market in search of development land, a sizeable number of land parcels are being bought by sons and daughters of the soil in search of the hobby farm.

Typical of these properties is this residential holding near Knocklong, Co Limerick.

A 40-minute drive from Limerick City and 15 minutes from Kilmallock, the 49ac farm with a four-bedroom house is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €430,000.

The land is described by auctioneer Pat Dooley as good-quality grazing ground laid out in five divisions fenced with hedgerow.

Built in 1951, the house extends to 1,345 sq ft and is in good condition throughout.

The dwelling is serviced by oil fired central heating and a septic tank. Outside, there is a range of dated farm buildings that could be renovated or converted for other uses.

