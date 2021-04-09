Farming

No shortage of buyers for small to medium-sized farms

Two compact farming properties in Cavan and Offaly are going under the online hammer this month

The 69ac residential farm located near Cootehill in Co Cavan has a pre-auction guide price of €400,000-€500,000 Expand
The land with the farm at Carolina, Cootehill is gently undulating. Expand
The farm at Carolina Cootehill has lake frontage to the rear Expand
The yard needs complete refurbishment Expand
The farm has some dated cattle handling facilities Expand

Jim O'Brien

The land market continues to be dominated by the sale of small to middle-sized farms and, while less land is finding its way to the auctioneers’ books, there is no shortage of buyers.

A 69ac residential farm located at Carolina, 3km from Cootehill in Co Cavan, is in the upper range of this category and it has a guide price of €400,000 to €500,000.

