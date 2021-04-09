No shortage of buyers for small to medium-sized farms

The land market continues to be dominated by the sale of small to middle-sized farms and, while less land is finding its way to the auctioneers’ books, there is no shortage of buyers.

A 69ac residential farm located at Carolina, 3km from Cootehill in Co Cavan, is in the upper range of this category and it has a guide price of €400,000 to €500,000.

In a narrow angular shape, the property is comprised of a range of fields fenced with traditional hedgerow. There is excellent frontage from a local road separating one field from the main body of the farm near the residence. There is access to a roadway to the rear, while part of the property fronts on to Curragh Lough.

Expand Close The farm at Carolina Cootehill has lake frontage to the rear / Facebook

Whatsapp The farm at Carolina Cootehill has lake frontage to the rear

Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton Auctioneers says the land is evenly divided between good grazing and ground that could do with reclamation.

The property comes with a disused farmyard, which is quite overgrown. It includes a haybarn with a lean-to, cattle handling facilities and a silage area.

A series of older stone buildings once used for pigs, poultry and livestock make up the rest of the out-offices. These will need substantial renovation but have the makings of a decent yard.

Expand Close The yard needs complete refurbishment / Facebook

Whatsapp The yard needs complete refurbishment

The farmhouse, a relatively modern bungalow, is in good condition. It is situated 100m from the road and reached via a tree-lined avenue. The accommodation includes a hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, four bedrooms and a separate bathroom and WC. The house has oil fired central heating, a telephone connection and good broadband coverage.

Mr Barry describes it as the type of attractive residential smallholding much in demand. The property will be sold at online auction on the offr.io platform at 3pm on Friday, April 23. Intending customers should register with the auctioneers before April 21.

Non-residential land in Offaly

Raymond Potterton Auctioneers is also handling the sale of a 32ac non-residential holding at Clonmeen, Ballygibbon East near Edenderry. For sale online, the property is guided at €300,000.

Laid out in three fields, two in tillage and one in grass, the property is located 3km from Edenderry on the Kinnegad road. With 166m of frontage it is easily accessible and has potential on a number of fronts. It is described by Mr Barry as good elevated farmland that, with planning permission, would make a lovely site for a residence.

The place will be auctioned on the offr.io platform at 3pm on Wednesday, April 28. Prospective customers are asked to register with the auctioneer before April 26.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​